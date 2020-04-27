The Voice Within! Power voice Lisa-Marie (15, Hamburg, Germany) from team Sasha wins The Voice Kids 2020

Unterföhring (ots) – Brilliant singing. Perfectly performed. Rocked the stage. And the voice kids title got! Lisa-Marie (15, Hamburg, Germany) continues in the big final show on Sunday evening on SAT.1, and wins “The Voice Kids” in 2020.

The fifteen-year-old native of Hamburg shines on the voice kids ‘ stage with her solo performance of the song “Without You” by Mariah Carey, claiming, according to the team’s match against Mitfinalist Marc (13, Lohne/lower Saxony) and draws for team Sasha in the audience Voting. Then, the finalist with her second Solo Song once again, how much violence, voting’s in it. From your Interpretation of the song “The Voice Within” by Christina Aguilera is only the five Coaches are blown away, the audience power of the singer Lisa choose-Marie live in SATELLITE.1 for the clear winner of the eighth season of “The Voice Kids”.

Winner-Coach Sasha exudes: “I am overjoyed and proud! All the Kids were great, the competition strong, the level is extremely high. But Lisa Marie won for Team Sasha deserves. She has a great voice and is a wonderful Person and a great person! Congratulations dear Lisa, and thank you to all who have voted for you!”

In addition to her win, Lisa-Marie on a training grant in the amount of 15,000 euros and a guest role in the Musical “Bibi & Tina – look forward to The verhexte Hitparade”.

Pictures from the Grand Finale and for more information about “The Voice Kids” see http://presse.sat1.de/TVK2020

