German film prize: I am the silence Lola

ofDaniel Kothenschulte close

The winner takes (almost) everything: “systems busters” prize dominated the for the first time, largely in home-based work, awarded the German Film .

It was a long time ago, that home visits for film-makers as a major television events were considered. In the seventies, the show “The V. I. P.-swing” of the Austrian Margret Dünser led into the Holy of holies of the Hollywood celebrities. A little of this special blend of Glamour and intimacy returned a week ago, Lady Gaga presented her Show “One World – Together At Home” – on Laptops, many streamed out of the villas and apartments of their most famous colleagues. If this crisis has brought forth a form of entertainment, then certainly not the “Corona Party” – conjured up by politicians like Markus Söder, knowledge of the German regulatory authorities very little of this alleged mass phenomenon. No, it is the Skype Party, which is evolving to a culture as a germ-free, performative basic care.

Corona-edition of the German film price

The German film price tried on Friday evening something Similar – and did not want to leave at the time of his Corona-issue then to the Selfie-Aesthetics of video telephony. Moderator Edin Hasanovic moderated from a large Studio, supported partly on site, partly by video unlock – by colleagues such as Iris Berben, Charly Hübner, Ronald Zehrfeld, or Fahri Yardim.

A feeling of Emptiness came, however, at the end, also due to the low number of prize-winning films. In previous Lola events, it happened that many of the prices are gathered on a few movies. Now, however, the awards were distributed on all six contributions; Nora began scheidts grandiose Drama “systems busters” received eight Lola’s, including the main categories of Best Film, Director, screenplay, both of the main characters. To take documentary and children’s film aside, which compete in their own categories, then there were only four movies that make up the price of rain as “systems busters” five times Burhan Qurbanis “Berlin Alexanderplatz”-a Remake, twice, “Lindenberg” (for costume and mask), and the hapless Comedy film “The kangaroo Chronicles” for the special effects.

Prize-winner Christian Petzold for “Udine”

Before the event, the likeable presenter had drawn a relationship between the nearly three million euros in prize money and the current crisis: The price of money to do the industry very well, “when the madness is over, then right loszustarten.” Features of the monetary blessing in addition to the winners, the nominated films, including Christian Petzold’s well-poetry in the most German film of the season, modern fairy tale “Undine”.

Traditionally, in the German awards, however, the realism is of higher priority than the romance. “Systems busters” is, of course, more than just a piece of the reality of life, a claim that is in the German cinema already rare enough. Nora Fingscheidt not in its radical development of drama to experience what is beyond just education systems, but also in the cinema in preconceived images goes down. The second-to-last Berlinale Jury had the qualities of this unobtrusive way, haunting film is not appreciated nor appropriate, is “systems busters” a year from now the Pride of the German film industry.

State prize from the Academy award separate

Great films are the sum of their individual benefits are always. Nevertheless, you have to ask yourself whether it is fair that the Creative other productions have such a high-flyers have little chance. What is the image of the German Film, a reduction on a handful of movies? As of this most highly endowed German art has a price assigned of Juries, was the diversity of the films on offer are particularly worth promoting.

This idea is still alive? Obviously, the plurality is lost in the case of a voting procedure, which urgently needs to be reformed. Better still, You should separate the state prize from the Academy price. It would be good for the “Lola’s”, if you were to be awarded by the film Academy as a non-endowed awards similar to the Oscars. The German film prize would then be awarded like almost every other reputable art prize in the world of Juries. Right now, the German Film could use two big award ceremonies.

“Systems busters” of excellent quality

But, of course, must also be praised, even If the beads of a cinema of the year, be found, is done the most Important already. Highly-deserved, and quite surprisingly It is received “the spoken word” the Bronze Lola. As “systems busters” is also Ilker Çataks migration and integration drama is a debut film of exceptional quality. At first glance, it is the story of a marriage of convenience, on the second the self-determination of a woman who is responsible for a strange man by holding him at the same time, to be at a distance. Both films also compelling Germany pictures: “systems busters” in his plea for a care, which must go to their limits. And “the spoken word” in his portrait of a mentality of national sobriety.

And yet another gem has been found: “Born in Evin”, the auto-biographical essay-film by the Frankfurt-born Maryam Zaree: The track of the actress and the filmmaker’s search for the circumstances of their birth in an Iranian torture jail film festival-goers around the world touched in the past year. Beautiful a movie can come a year after the Berlinale Premiere of 2019 for Zaree hardly to the financial statements. And the peace and quiet of this award ceremony was wonderful.