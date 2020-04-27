“Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds travels instead of Tom Cruise by the time cinema News

Working with Shawn Levy on the upcoming “Free Guy” seems to be Ryan Reynolds to have fun. Now, the Duo makes a time-travel Thriller that actually, Tom Cruise was provided.

In 2012, a time caused a travel-Thriller script in Hollywood for a lot of attention. Author T. S. Nowlin, who wrote the idea conceived and the script, without any order, then made as the author of the “Maze Runner”films as well as “Pacific Rim 2” career, but his original script with the title “Our Name Is Adam” was never made into a film, although Tom Cruise for the main role to rental Paramount at the time, have paid a lot of money for the screenplay.

Now the project appears to be surprisingly again. Director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds grabbing eight years later, the fallow project. The “Deadpool”Star plays a man who travels into the past, where he needs the help of his 13-year-old younger Self in order to destroy the time travel program that he uses just.

The shooting, according to the current (due to the Corona-Situation with a big question mark sided) planning the end of 2020, will begin.

With the series “Banshee” and “Warrior” known Jonathan Tropper is also a new author on Board, the Nowlins original script review (probably to fit on Reynolds sense of Humor).

For Levy and Reynolds incidentally, it is not the first cooperation. The Duo behind the Action-Comedy “Free Guy” about a man who discovers that he is only a character in a video game. The Film is supposed to belong to the big summer blockbusters in 2020, but due to the current Situation, closed-in cinemas from Disney on the 10. December 2020 has been postponed. An impression of the first Trailer gives: