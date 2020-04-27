Channing Tatum is 40: From Stripper to sex symbol – Panorama

Channing Tatum celebrates with “Magic Mike” not only in the cinema successes. Photograph: Landmark Media/Image Collect





Actor Channing Tatum is celebrating 40. Birthday. The Stripper movie “Magic Mike” made him the sex symbol number one in Hollywood. Since then women’s hearts to fly him around the world.

In 2012, the US magazine “People has chosen him as” the “Sexiest Man Alive”. In the same year appeared “Magic Mike” in theaters – the Film, based on his experiences as a Stripper, and him in the Status of one of the most sought-after sex symbols of Hollywood and the world catapulted. 26. April 2020 celebrates actor Channing Tatum and his 40. Birthday. From “Magic Mike” has he shaped now a global money machine and the women lying at his feet. But his heart is only a part. You need to know about the native Americans.





You don’t know “Magic Mike” yet? Here’s the movie!

The Breakthrough

Channing Matthew Tatum was born in the small town of Cullman, in the state of Alabama, in the Southeast of the USA, and grew up on a Farm. Since childhood days, he was athletic, played Baseball, Football and operation of combat sports. A Football scholarship for College, he refused after high school, however, and instead chose to work, among other things, as a construction worker and seller. As a family-Tatum after Florida moved, caught her son, to dance in a Strip club under the name “Chan Crawford”, what should turn out later as a gold-mine out. The end of the 1990s Tatum in Miami, lived, and was discovered on the street as a Model.









After a few years, his Model led to the use of it in acting. At the beginning of the 2000s, Channing Tatum had isolated roles in commercials. In TV, he was seen for the first Time in 2004 in an episode of the crime series “CSI: Miami” to. In 2006, Tatum in the Drama “Kids had In the streets of New York” made an appearance on the side of the Shia LaBeouf (33). For his Performance he was nominated for a Gotham Award and received at the Sundance Film Festival “Special Jury Prize”. The Foundation stone was laid.

In 2006, his first starring was followed by role in the dance film “Step Up”. There he shone as a street dancer Tyler Gage with his dance arts and became known to a worldwide audience – his breakthrough in the film business. The “Step Up”series includes five films, a Spin-off, as well as a series.

Between Action, Comedy, tearjerkers and critical acclaim

Since his breakthrough in Hollywood, Channing Tatum maneuvered through the various Genres. In films such as “G. I. Joe – geheimauftrag Cobra” (2009) or “White House Down” (2013) he has his action hero Potential evidence. His romantic side he showed, among other things, in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The glow of silence” (2010) or in “forever love” (2012).

His Comedy Talent in got around “21 Jump Street” (2012), “Hail, Caesar!” (2016), and “to see Logan Lucky” (2017). Other worlds he explored, together with Mila Kunis (36) in the Sci-Fi Flop of “Jupiter Ascending” (2015). The super hero Tatum was through his work as a dubbing artist for the movie series “The LEGO Movie”. In it, he borrows in the English Original Superman his voice.

In the case of the critics, Channing Tatum due to his involvement in the sports drama could “Foxcatcher” (2014) points. It’s about the Schultz brothers, two U.S. wrestlers who won the 1984 Olympic Gold. Tatum’s Mark Schultz, Mark Ruffalo (52) played his brother David. In 2015, the Film for five Oscars, it was nominated, including Ruffalo as best supporting actor, and Steve Carell (57) as best actor in his role as the sports patron of the arts John E. du Pont (1938-2010).

A Striptease is changing everything

No Film has brought in Channing Tatum, but more of success as a “Magic Mike” (2012). The strip is based on his experiences as a Stripper in Florida and triggered a real Hype. Steven Soderbergh (57, “Ocean’s Eleven”) is directing the movie, Tatum was also the producer. Matthew McConaughey (50) shone in a supporting role as club owner Dallas. The Film played worldwide, more than 167 million dollars with a Budget of seven million dollars. Tatum hot Moves made him a worldwide sex symbol. Especially his contribution to the Song “Pony” singer Ginuwine (49) is considered to be legendary.

The Sequel “Magic Mike XXL” was not able to 2015 to match the success of its predecessor. Over 122 million US dollars fin still in the box office and Fans Striptease Matt Bomer (42, “White Collar”) and Joe Manganiello (43, “True Blood got”) to see. But that’s not enough. From “Magic Mike” was a worldwide Stip Show. Fans in Las Vegas, London and Berlin in the enjoyment of the dance and acrobatic spectacle by Channing Tatum. Australia is set to follow in 2020, if permitted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Be to date probably the biggest Hit.

The woman(en) of his life

Despite the female attention, the Channing Tatum since Magic Mike, his heart belonged to for over a decade, Jenna Dewan (39). The dancer and actress has played the female lead role in “Step Up”. The Couple was found in 2006, to each other, got engaged in 2008 and married in July 2009. In may 2013, the birth of daughter Everly crowned their love. The seemingly perfect family happiness but broke up. In April 2018, the Couple announced a surprise to many – his separation. Jenna Dewan explained later, they had found that they wanted different things in life. Custody of daughter Everly you share.

Jenna Dewan has brought in the beginning of March 2020, their second child, son Callum. The father is her fiancé, actor Steve Kazee (44). Channing Tatum to bandelte after the separation from his wife with the British singer Jessie J (32). Their On-again Off-again relationship is currently, however, there is back on ice. The heart of the Hollywood Stars is still a mainly a small lady: daughter Everly may also try your Boxtechnik to him, as he already showed on Instagram. Remains to hope, that it to 40. Kisses instead of blows, hailing.