Arnold Schwarzenegger Grandpa Is? Daughter, Katherine, is pregnant newspaper to be ” small.at

Action Hero Arnold Schwarzenegger could soon be a grandpa: daughter Katherine is expecting her first child, according to several American media.





Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt. © APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON

According to the American magazine People are Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) and Chris Pratt (40) soon parents. For the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) it is the first child. The actor Chris Pratt already has a son from his marriage with Berufskollgin Anna Faris (43).

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are since 2018 a Couple who was married last year in California. Pratt is, among other things, as a comic figure “Star-Lord” from the Marvel movies.



