100 movies for lonely Corona nights (7)

And we continue with a ten-Film-tips from our editors for the still lonely Corona in the evenings. The seventh list contains everything from crime to Comedy, and it is also a little more fancy. A lot of fun! For more tips: click Here to see part 6!

71. The cold of the night touch (2000)

Germany’s crime Queen Ingrid Noll provided the original novel for this Film with the beautiful title. It’s all about the great love in your life and, of course, there is also a dead. The cast is fabulous: Fritzi Haberlandt, André Hennicke and August Diehl embody the complicated triangle relationship.

72. The Barthalomäus Night (1994)

Considerably bloodier than in the case of Ingrid Noll is in the French historical film “The barthalomäus night” more. A hard-to-weight alone, the Director Patrice Chéreau (1944-2013). The conflict is one of the ‘correct’ faith, because in the France of the 16th century. Century – and not only there – is the all-important question ‘Are you a Catholic or a Protestant?’. A tricky question, because the ‘wrong’ answer may mean death. A star with a line-up, e.g., Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, Jean-Hugues Anglade and Ulrich Wildgruber as the poisoner.

73. The rapture of the deep (1988)

We stay still for a Film in France. Director Luc Besson, whom we have to thank for moviegoers such wonderful movies like “Leon the professional” (1994) and “Valerian – the city of the 1000 planets” (2017), and in “The Big Blue”, the original title, a very strange friendship between men is a monument. Besson won for this strip of Jean Reno on Board, the mimed the signature role in “Leon the professional”.

74. Bob Roberts (1992)

“Bob Roberts” is a Film about a political newcomer. The candidate for a seat in the Senate, preaching to the outside water and power, otherwise, what he considers to be his career for right. Tim Robbins directed, wrote the screenplay and the music, and plays the title role.

75. Melancholia (2011)

Lars von Trier is one of the Directors who are themselves under a lot of depression. For this, deeply disturbing end-time film, he has written the screenplay. In the lead role: Kirsten Dunst as Justine. Image enormous, and drama roars tables music by Richard Wagner.

76. Onion Jack cleans up (1975)

A bit of slapstick has to be time! Texas farmers are bullied by a petroleum-Wheeler. The Italo-werster Comedy is clearly dominated by the Drive of said onion Jack (Franco Nero). Here’s a little taste:

77. The pink Panther (1963)

Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers, 1925-1980) is the best man at Interpol and also in the entire Pink Panther series also, never a hint of a doubt. To Roaring funny, as the Top inspector, everything to ashes, as well as his colleagues and enemies mad.

78. Heat (1995)

The wily criminal McCauley (Robert DeNiro) is no match for the smart COP Hanna (Al Pacino) is actually loose. He picks up the cops at the beginning, quite seriously. But you should. Heat a Michael Mann Film, which led not only directed but also wrote the screenplay.

79. Men’s hearts (2009)

There are so many men-types: Til Schweiger plays in “men’s hearts” the very self-centered music producer Jerome, who does not want to lose his best horse in the stable, the beat king Bruce Berger (Justus von Donányi). The strike king has a Deep and very sad, and forces the woman heroes Jerome to a unusual strategy.

80. The magnificent Seven (2016)

The Remake is successful. Seven, very different skill of their craft, killing, close against a heart business man, a whole city suffers. With Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Vincent DOnofrio and others