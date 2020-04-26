What are the Start-ups get, in spite of Corona money

San Francisco/Hamburg David Lee is relieved: “We wanted to stay self-determined,” says the chief financial officer, Impossible Foods, the Handelsblatt: “the Only way we can go to the best next steps for the company.” And it has succeeded. In mid-March – as the Corona of a pandemic from spreading around the world – the castle company, a manufacturer of plant-based meat imitations, even a round of financing of over $ 500 million.

Self-determination is a fast-growing Start-ups synonymous with money. Many fail not because of a bad business idea, but simply to a lack of money, before the idea reaches the mass market. And the search for money lenders in normal times, a challenge. In such a deep economic crisis as pandemic recognized currently in the world as a result of the Corona, it is still much more difficult.

Lee is aware of this. Although the negotiations with the potential money were donors already since the autumn. “Nevertheless, our investors would be able to vote until the end of the first week of March with your wallet and go,” says the chief financial officer.

In the corona of a crisis to separate the Start-ups just chaff and wheat, the faster. While there are still companies like Impossible Foods, the collection of two – or three-digit million amount for further growth. In the case of other companies, the money back donors, but – and this on both sides of the Atlantic.

On the German market, the investment Bank GP Bullhound, from the beginning, count to the middle of April, only 13 rounds of financing totaling $ 100 million. In January, there were 69 Deals with a total of $ 500 million, in July 2019 and 95 Deals with $ 1.9 billion.

Investors set the founder of a long time in the desert: “The true pain, we have not felt it yet,” said Investor Mark Suster of Upfront Ventures, recently the industry medium “Protocol”. “The true pain we feel in the first quarter of next year.”

In view of the recession, slipping of the world economy, investors of all classes are careful: in Spite of two weeks between recovery of the US stock index S&P 500, approximately 20 per cent lower than in mid-February. The Start-up scene hits it even harder: Investments in private, often loss-making companies are illiquid, and in good times, often only hope values.

For some young companies, it looks like, if the pandemic continues for a long time, quite hopeless: “We have companies in the Portfolio, whose turnover has fallen literally to zero,” says Albert Wenger, a Partner at the venture capital investor Union Square Ventures (USV).

An example of Sofar Sounds, a Start-up based in London, this gives musicians to Gigs in private living rooms. Other companies in the UPS Portfolio, as well as Outschool have grown since the beginning of the crisis to more than ten times – no wonder, the company offers online courses for children and young people.

A virtue out of necessity is

There are now a lot of described corona as well as winners of the video conferencing provider Zoom or the streaming service Netflix. But there are also companies, which investors are confident of a Golden future, though, your business will suffer – because your services are also needed in a crisis, or because the founder to prove, due to falling sales as resourceful.

Impossible Foods was able to win in the crisis, the donor. Investors from the South Korean Fund Mirae Asset Global Investments up to celebrities such as Katy Perry and “Lord of the rings”Director Peter Jackson rated the company from the Silicon Valley, with nearly four billion dollars. This is twice as much as the last financing, which is not even a year. Even the more well-known, publicly traded competitor Beyond Meat is currently $ 4.7 billion valuation now in range.

This output mean, and a contact block for Impossible Foods no Good: Instead of developing in their laboratories in Redwood City, new meat imitations, sitting, the researchers at home and take care of paperwork: scientific to write essays or submit applications for patents.

Impossibles factory in Oakland, California is for weeks still. The company is expected to open with the appropriate safety precautions at any time, because the food production in California is regarded as a vital industry. But the demand can be met from contract factories.

Many Restaurants, in which the soy developed “Impossible Burger” is served, have had to close. People eat instead at home. So Impossible Foods makes a virtue out of necessity: The company will accelerate the Expansion in supermarkets. Starting this week, around 1,000 U.S. supermarkets sell Impossibles products, five times as many as in the corona times.

The Berlin-based Start-up Choco had to be creative, as everywhere in Europe and the USA, Restaurants have had to close. Choco allows for food orders for restaurants at wholesale through a Chat App. With the corona limitations of the business model broke in all the nine countries in which founder Daniel Khachab is active, together.

However, already shortly before, the corona of crisis, concerted round of financing has stock. Khachab said on Thursday that the US Investor Coatue Management is 30.2 million dollars in the company. “A Fund with such a Reputation does not withdraw a closed Deal”, is Khachab convinced. The Americans, who have funded, among other things, Uber, and Snapchat, is likely to have facilitated the decision-making that Choco has adopted the Corona-challenge quickly.