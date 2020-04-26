These serials and movies shows Netflix in may – TV

A series with Britney’s little sister, a seven-parter by Ryan Murphy and New of the “house of money”-the inventor Álex Pina: these are the Netflix of the Highlights in may.

Pack movies and many new series: The Netflix offer in may sounds promising. Starting on March 1. May with the mini-series “Hollywood”. Ryan Murphy (“Glee” and “American Horror Story”-Creator) and Ian Brennan to tell the story of an aspiring actor in a Hollywood shortly after the Second world war.

This application is a great “Sweet magnolias sounds” with Britney Spears’ little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the 19. May goes to the Start. Comedy Fans may also, at 29. May of the “Space Force” with Steve Carell, as well as the Muscial series “Eddy” to look forward to.

Among the Film Highlights of the Mrs Serial Killer,” a Thriller about a woman who impersonates a murder, as well as the Comedy “The Wrong Missy,” with Adam Sandler”.

New Movies

1.5. “Mrs Serial Killer”. Thriller. A doctor sits because of a series of shocking murders in the prison. Now his loyal wife is planning a murder, to imitate, to prove his innocence. With Jacqueline Fernandez (“Kick”).

1.5. “All Day and a Night”. Drama. While he is serving his life sentence, thinks a young man of the people, the circumstances and the System, which contributed to the fact that he committed his crime. Cast: With Isaiah John (“Snowfall”).

8.5. “18 gifts”. Drama. A pregnant woman with terminal cancer leaves behind for their unborn daughter for each birthday up to the age of 18. The age of a loving gift. With Benedetta Porcaroli (“Baby”).

15.5. “The Wrong Missy”. Comedy. Tim has invited his dream girl on a business trip to Hawaii – or so he thinks. Too late he realizes that he has inadvertently asked to be a horror date. With Adam Sandler (he is also the producer).

22.5. “The Lovebirds”. Comedy. Content: A Couple on the way to separation is involved in a murder. There is a wild chase begins to find the true killer and clear their names. With Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big, Sick”).

New Series

1.5. “Hollywood”. Drama. Content: A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after the 2. World war willing to do almost anything to realize their dreams of a big breakthrough. With Darren Criss (“American Horror Story”), Laura Harrier (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”).

1.5. “Almost happy”. Comedy. Sebastián is a reasonably well-known radio host, is trying to find his way. But since his ex-wife (who he still loves) and his two children are still.

1.5. “Into the Night”. Belgian Thriller Series. As the sun mutated into a ruthless instrument of death, to take passengers on a night flight from Brussels to extreme measures to ensure their Survival.

8.5. “The Eddy”. Musical Series. Content: in today’s multi-cultural Paris-set series is about the owner of a moderately successful club, whose house band, and the dangers of their chaotic city. From “La La Land”-Director Damien Chazelle.

8.5. “Valeria”. Drama. In this Spanish series based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent an author with writer’s block and marital problems comfort with your three best Girlfriends find.

15.5. “White Lines”. Drama. As your brother is found dead, returns a woman to her quiet life in Manchester in the back and goes to Ibiza in search of the truth about his Disappearance. From the “house of money”-the inventor Álex Pina.

19.5. “Sweet Magnolias”. Love drama. Maddie Townsend has a lot going on: three kids, a cheating husband and a surprise suitor in the whole city for gossip. With Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn.

29.5. “Space Force”. Comedy. Welcome to Greg Daniels Comedy series about the founding of a space army as a new military force of the US military. At the forefront of Steve Carell fights.

From May: “Snowpiercer” (Start date still unknown). With Daveed Diggs. and Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”).

Sequels

6.5. “Workin’ Moms” – Season 4

8.5. “Dead to Me” season 2

22.5. “Selling The Sunset” – Season 2

23.5. “The Denver Clan” – Season 3

29.5. “Queen of the South” – season 4

Blockbuster old movies

1.5. “St. Vincent” (2014): tragi-Comedy with Bill Murray.

1.5. “The Untouchables – the untouchables” (1987): Thriller with Sean Connery and Kevin Costner.

1.5. “Gifted – the equation of life” (2017): Drama with Chris Evans.

1.5. “Child 44” (2015): Thriller with Tom Hardy.

8.5. “12 Strong” (2018): war drama with Chris Hemsworth.

10.5. “The Now” (2018): horror movie with Taissa Farmiga, a Spin-Off to “The Conjuring”.

29.5. “Late Night – the Show of your life” (2019): tragi-Comedy with Emma Thompson.

Documentaries, Anime & Co

5.5. “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”: Jerry Seinfeld revealed in this Stand-up Special at the Beacon Theater in New York to its latest live actions, and humorous observations.

7.5. “Scissor Seven” – Season 2: The Anime Series

11.5. “Court proceedings in the media”. This crime documentary series sheds light on the question of how the media could have influenced the judgments in some of the most spectacular court trials of history.

11.5. “Psychedelic adventure: Have a good trip!”. With the help of animations and re-enactments of the Stars of this Comedy-documentary about the history of psychedelic drugs and mind-altering drug trips.

26.5. “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”. The Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has with her new Stand-up Special.