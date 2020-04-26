The guests tonight in the NDR (24.04.2020) ” Stars on TV

Tonight will be celebrated at the “NDR Talk Show” jubilee, because the Show is now 40 years. It’s four decades to be celebrated for the finest entertainment and legendary Talk-moments with the best of guests.

Guests

Alice and Ellen Kessler are twins and Showgirls

No matter whether it is dance, drama or music: Alice and Ellen Kessler were from the European entertainment industry of the 50’s – to 80-years is not indispensable. So it is not surprising that the glamour of the Kessler-twins during the past four decades, always welcome guests in the NDR Talk Show. Her career began in the 1950s as a dancer in the Parisian variety theatre “Lido”, played later in films such as “as Long as it’s of pretty girls there” and appeared as a singer on the inside. At the Eurovision Song Contest in 1959, she went with the title “tonight we want to go dancing” at the Start and occupied the eighth place.

In the 1960s, they moved to Italy, where they are worshipped to this day as icons. In the USA they appeared in numerous television shows, learned, Frank Sinatra, Burt Lancaster and Elvis know Presley. Alice and Ellen Kessler, today 83 years old, living in Munich in a shared house. Recently, the lovebirds women of the press have told, that you even want to be together in an urn. “For space reasons”, the justification of the pragmatic divas. The 40-year-old NDR Talk Show anniversary Alice and Ellen Kessler of her unique career, and your life tell today.

Atze Schröder, Comedian

The NDR Talk Show features both the young as well as old-timers out of the Comedy business is traditionally a stage. One of the most popular of his Guild Atze Schröder. The self-confessed fast driver with sentences like: “as Long as the stay Lure in it, is it fast enough” even on the ride. Germany’s best-known Minipli-makers, since 1995, as a comedian on the stage, fills the largest halls in Germany and has won seven Times the German Comedy award. With his stage shows the legendary phrase-maker is always with the Hand on the pulse of true life and is considered to be one of the largest carrier of sympathy among Germany’s Comedians. From the autumn he shows in his new new program “Real feelings” of his sensitive side.

Katharina Thalbach, Actress

It is one of our favorite regulars in the NDR Talk Show, and always brings good energy: Katharina Thalbach for the eighth Time since has the cinema-screen adaptation of the Udo Jürgens musical “ICH war noch niemals in New York” in the Luggage. A task that previously Unfamiliar exacted: Katharina Thalbach was thrilled that she was allowed to make with over 60 years of the first Lift of your life and “with a lot of young men”.

Chris and Andreas Ehrlich, Ehrlich Brothers

For the past 40 years, the NDR Talk Show surprised a reliable “Magic Moments”. As the most successful magicians Andreas and Chris may not be missing to be Honest. What started innocently in your Childhood with the magic box, has developed into a gigantic family spectacle. At the time of their most recent tour, they were able to welcome a record number of two million viewers. The expense of your production is looking to be the same: to convey the illusion of props and the stage, to travel the 100-member Crew of brothers with 20 Truck: It will be placed per Show, more than 30 kilometres of cable and more than 500 special effects ignited. Starting in November 2019, the brothers are with their Show, “Dream & Fly” on a big tour.

Wolfgang Gilley, Comedian

Heino, Howard Carpendale Andrea Berg or Helene Fischer: stars found always a place in the NDR Talk Show. And no one can reproach them so skillfully in the mirror, like the city of Duisburg, cabaret artist Wolfgang Gilley. With heart, Humor and a wink, he takes the industry on the ride is second to none. With over 40 years he made the jump to the stage – to the great joy of his numerous Fans. Wolfgang Gilley is currently considered to belong to the most hard-working comedians in the country. With nearly 250 Shows across the country, and each year a new program, the Fans of the “hard cabaret” more and more. If the former Handball-Manager discharges in the NDR Talk Show steam, guaranteed not a dry eye.

Mona, Harry, Poetry Slammerin

For the past 40 years, the NDR Talk Show broadcasts every two weeks – almost always from Hamburg – but always from the North of Germany. Suitable for the anniversary of the Poetry-Slammerin Mona Harry before wearing your “Declaration of love to the North”. Your words have been in the network for the Hit, and languages of more than millions of people out of soul. The Text is actually born out of a true longing for the North, with 14 Ahrens, she moved for some time in the black forest. There, they noticed that the North is for you home. And despite the rain, Wind and grey skies.

Marlene Bierwirth, Author

For the past 40 years, the NDR Talk Show, introduces viewers to people who have experienced Extraordinary and touching their life stories to the audience. Marlene Bierwirth is 18 years old, a student suffering shortly before graduation, when she receives an unexpected diagnosis that changed her life from one day to the other: you are a malignant brain tumor. But not to give up for you. You will DKMS-Life Ambassador, and make your disease publicly on the Internet – and themselves and the other courage. After a year of chemotherapy, the 20-Year-old tumor-free. In the NDR Talk Show, she talks about her successful fight against cancer and her plans for the future.

Raina Ivanova, and Michael Walther, climate activist and extreme athlete

As Greta Thunberg accused during the climate summit in New York the UN because of the failures in climate policy, in addition to state it directly: the 15-year-old Raina Ivanova from Hamburg-Bergedorf. The student was one of 15 young people, which has been submitted jointly with Greta, a children’s rights complaint with the UN. Of your exciting week in New York and the meeting with Greta, reported by Raina in the NDR talk show.

At your side is another North-German who has much made to make to the climate crisis to the attention of: Michael Walther. The extreme athlete lay back with his Stand-Up-Paddling-Board 180 kilometers along the coast of Greenland. “I wanted to make yourself a picture of how far the glacier has pulled through the global warming already,” said the 38-Year-old. He tells of the overwhelming presence of nature North of the Arctic circle and glide as it feels like at Minus 15 degrees by ice floes.

Send note “NDR Talk Show” tonight at 22:00 on NDR

Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter