The godfather of the actor

He had the gift to make glnzenden Kitsch as the scent of the women ertrglich. Now the godfather “Al Pacino is 80”.

Over three decades, he was the best man for the title role in a high up-market Blockbuster, a business model, its global success was based on the reputation of Hollywood to today. In this Segment he was able to exploit its possibilities: think of the novel “the devil’s advocate”, where he got out when Lucifer everything that is representational at all possible. “If you put some people under pressure, they work better. Other failure,“ he said mockingly as alleged lawyer John Milton who wins every case, in this box-office success. No one could have better than he is. Morning actor Al Pacino is 80 years old.















His father, who came from the former Mafia stronghold of Corleone in Sicily and in the United States emigrated, left the family early. His son, Alfredo James Pacino, a true New Yorker, worked slowly upwards. With the training at the New York actor Studio Lee Strasberg who had a European cultural background, he found in 1966, finally, his style, and as only three years younger than Robert de Niro. In both careers, which resulted in a friendship that took an artist many Parallels.















For Strasberg, the basics of acting taught theory. Who was good, mind the intentions of the “method acting” that went back ultimately to the Ancien Régime, as Denis Diderot difference in his theatre theory, “The paradox of the actor” (1777) between “actor” and the “Comédien”. The actor on to Diderot the role the stamp of his personality, so it gave Pacino. Too many feelings in the role in turn, each actor will fade.















Also the principles of Karl Kraus, he kept playing With a “passive-aggressive positive attitude, with the actor your balance as well as retain their Desire for control and seduction have to breastfeed”, is Pacino’s art described above by decades.













He forces us with his art, love him

And in order to stay in the present: Also the requirements of the Bret Easton Ellis Pacino’s art correspond to skills. “Because, after all, it is exactly what is expected of actors: to get others to like you. That is, the demands of your profession: I want to compel you to desire me.“ He forced us very often.















His breakthrough has. Pacino 1972 overestimated the first part of the “godfather” of Francis Ford Coppala, the power in order to Baroque as a brutal Form of the American-Sicilian Mafia society But with this success, he is parallel to the Director of the upcoming “types” in the dream factory. With “Serpico” (1973), and also in GDR cinema to the beginnings of the runs of the Eighties into the loop, and the second part of the “godfather” (1974) in a year, Matures on Pacino to Hollywood size.















Now Pacino is the clan chief of Corleone and charisma acts immediately tischer as Marlon Brando. From then on, he can pick and choose the roles; even those that do not appear from today’s perspective, not necessarily politically correct, not hurt him. He is feverish in “Scarface” (1982) the wretched Cuban Gangster Tony Montana. In the Film, Director Brian de Palma real-world events reflected, as Fidel Castro in 1980 in the “Mariel boat crisis” under 100 000 refugees and migrants, thousands of Criminals in the US sent, of which a part of gangs, with the center in Miami built.















In 1995, it comes to a total Meeting of the kings: In the super action Thriller “Heat” by Michael Mann with Robert de Niro giving as angegrauter, cold-blooded career gangster and Al Pacino as dutiful as worn-out COP is nothing, and it remains in the credits who the artist twins is stronger. Even Pacino is at this time long been an all-rounder matured, can do everything that you need in acting, in order to make each role believable.















Angels in America,“ as a pioneer in the F

Cinematic highlights of the “City Hall”, where the political corruption in American society is presented, or “Insider,” in which the former practices of the cigarette industry in the most subtle voltage to be disclosed, prove it. With “Insomnia” (2002), an Alaska-Thriller of the upper class, he pulls all the registers.















On the television, then at most the second choice for Hollywood Stars, he was on time with an exploit present: with “Angels in America” (2003), the subtle story of the (secretly) gay lawyer Roy Cohn, working first for the Communists tracker McCarthy, the young Donald Trump advises, and in parallel, the mafia, and sizes of New York defended before a court, finally, Aids and the consequences of dying. In the series, for the exile German Mike Nichols directed, Pacino as Roy Cohn, American society of extruded reflected lie in the years under Reagan.















Al Pacino showed resistance, so that he was never one of the replaceable cast, the Hollywood every year brings forth. However, he succumbed to the temptation to take as an actor to be important. And the audience, he made it a rule slightly: It was enough to watch him. Even Aristotle’s criteria of the “poetics” überformte he: “Only the devil at the end of the game, insufficient actor will be rejected by the criticism.” Hyperbole (“overacting”), he played fairly often, but this is so good, that it is accepted by critics and audiences alike with pleasure and enjoyment.















A presence he is today, and less in the Boulevard. By his renunciation of marriages also embarrassing divorce battles à la Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie remained spared to him. He has a daughter with Jan Tarrant and twins with actress Beverly D’angelo.















Pacino could be young or old, to embody all this, what you want to see in a role, the Unexpected, the Hoped-for, according to your preference. In the case of all artistic ambitions, he remained, nevertheless, a bit of the Italian-American man Live. Pacino made this “easy going”, unlike the many hypocrites in the industry, no secret: “Everyone knows the great feeling between the second and third Martini. I wanted to always have.“













