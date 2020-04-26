Rapper Sero involved in “the scene”

Fly

Hamburg (dpa) – Ice Cube, Sido, Bushido, 50 Cent, Xatar, Eminem and Ice-T – the list of rappers that are also actors, gets longer and longer. Now, a New with, the succeeding even in the king class mixes.

In the Kiel “Tatort” with the title of “Borowski and the curse of the white Seagull”, the on 10. May will be broadcast at 20.15 clock in the First, brings it to the Berlin Rapper Sero in the high North. Its role is einigermaßend surprising: Sero, the name is actually Stefan Hegli and for a long time in the Graffiti scene was set, of all places, the police, students, Leroy shakers.

“As the Sprayer moves on the other side of the event,” said Hegli in an Interview on the “scene”site. And a walk that was also A scene plays on the roof of a tall building: “I have a fear of heights,” said Sero.

The Rapper is but on the side of Axel Milberg’s not just his acting debut, he will fly cushions with the Song “” also the Soundtrack of the crime. The Track, in the history of the “Tatort”-episode reflects, is that you do not want to lose his goals, despite all the precipitation, from the eyes.

And he is not alone: Sero has a recording of the actual Song together with Almila Bagriacik, who plays on the side of Axel Milberg, the investigator Mila Sahin. The Rapper and the actress even went to school and now you are flying full of emotion and melancholy together through the “crime scene”. Shortly before the airing of the crime, the Video will then appear.