Mick Jagger talks about his heart SURGERY

In a new Interview around the release of the new Rolling Stones Single “Living in a Ghost Town” has Mick Jagger talking only about new music from the Band, tour plans, and the eternal question of whether the Beatles or the rolling Stones were the better Band. It went to his heart surgery was in April 2019 under. The minimally invasive intervention on the thigh laid-catheter (TRANS-catheter aortic valve replacement, TAVR) have not allowed the doctors to operate on the open heart. However, many Fans feared for the life of the then 75-year-old singer.

In an Interview with “Apple Music”, led by Zane Lowe, speaks to Jagger now about the time after the SURGERY. And tells, in his typically casual way, something Amazing: The doctor had encouraged him two weeks after the Operation, to go back to “No Filter”tour.

“No Restrictions!”

“I went to the Checkup and expected that the doctor would say: ‘Look, I know the Tour is about to begin – but you should take the summer prefer to be free’,” says Jagger. “But the guy said: ‘Okay, you can now go back on the concert tour!'”

Jagger was taken aback: “What do you mean? I need to be careful?“ – “No, do what you want.” Mick had really thought that he should do better in the summer vacation. Whether there are any restrictions? “No, you can simply use the company, what you usually do.” Jagger: “And I did. That was good for me. Easy to do what I always do.“