Mayor apologizes to Tom Brady due to expulsion from the city Park

Because of the most famous new residents of the U.S. city of Tampa due to Corona was pads kicked out of a Park, has apologized to the mayor in the case of Football Star Tom Brady.

“Tom, I apologize for the Miscommunication upon arrival – not the best first impression,” wrote Jane Castor on Saturday Twitter. Brady, husband of the Brazilian Top Models Gisele Bündchen and star shopping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was caught on Monday in a secret Training because of the Corona pandemic closed the Park and sent home.

“No harm – no Foul, and thank you for being a good sport,” added Castor humorous. The city administration had used the incident with the celebrity, via Twitter to penetrate on the compliance with output restrictions. All the inhabitants, even the most famous, would have to adhere to the Corona-rules, it said.

The six-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who is considered by many as the greatest Football player of all time, had signed last month after 20 seasons for the New England Patriots in the state of Massachusetts in the case of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. The 42-year-old Quarterback signed a Two-year contract that guarantees him an income of $ 50 million (46.1 million Euro).