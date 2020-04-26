Jurassic World 3: New photo shows the return of the Stars

COVID-19 in the film industry for many problems. Set shooting, infected movie Stars, and other conflicts, to ensure that many of the Blockbuster can no longer fulfil their original start dates. The Director of Jurassic World 3 but that doesn’t stop you from working in your own four walls continues to be in the Film. Recently, he posted a new image from the Set of the sequel that Fans a lot of excitement.

Some filmmakers take the safety instructions of the governments in the light of the Corona-crisis to heart: Many stay home and work from your own four walls. This also includes Colin Trevorrow, Director of Jurassic World and the script-writer of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom is one. In the upcoming Blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion of the 43 does-Year-old back to the Director. Trevorrow shares regularly Updates, for the movie with the Fans. Now a new image for a bit more excitement, such as cinema provides reported glare.

In the context of a Twitter movement, Trevorrow shared a new image from the Set of Jurassic World 3. At the same time he asked other users to post images of your own workplace. In his own snapshot, we see a snow-covered scene, while Trevorrow the filming on a Monitor followed. What makes the Fans especially a lot of discussions, is the young actress, who is about to see. It is Isabelle Sermon, the Maisie Lockwood in Jurassic World: played The Fallen Kingdom.

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@Colin trevorrow) April 19, 2020

Maisie Lockwood is a genetically modified clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s granddaughter. She was using the dinosaur to create DNA, which makes a sort of Dino-human-Hybrid. It remains to be seen what will be the role of Maisie in the third part of the cult series. In Jurassic World we will see, in addition to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas also plenty of other familiar faces. Also, some of the old Cast members from the Jurassic Park movies. Jurassic World 3 is currently at 11. June 2021 in the United States. Due to the Corona-crisis, the date could move, but may still.