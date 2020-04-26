Jennifer Lopez puts on the sweatpants

Pause – this is the keyword begrudge Jennifer Lopez in the compelled Self-quarantine.

The “People Magazine” said the singer: “I give all a break: my hair are damaged from 20 years in the Business, let my nails breathe and take care of it in General myself.” Only in Jogging clothes and running around is not for Lopez, however, is in question. She added: “at the beginning, it was fun to wear Jogging pants and the hair, but at some point you feel internally chaotic. I think it’s about to train to have a Routine, try to take care of my skin.“

Jennifer Lopez has currently planning to do a lot. You and your fiance Alex Rodriguez are looking for alternative options for your wedding.

