Film Show: RTL is ESC-two battle out of the way

If ARD and ProSieben fight a duel in may with your ESC replacement shows, don’t want to RTL rather stand with “5 against Jauch” in the way. See, there’s instead a movie. Against the Finale of “The Masked Singer” put the Cologne on Fiction.

22.04.2020 – 17:28 PM

While ARD and ProSieben on the 16. May with replacement shows for the cancelled Eurovision Song Contest, a duel, makes RTL a Show of backing down. The actually, for this evening’s planned edition of “5 against Jauch” is postponed for a week. Instead, the Cologne, prefer to show the game film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and an Alternative program to the Show-two battle.

In addition, RTL and against the Finale of “The Masked Singer is programming” a game film. As the private broadcaster has now announced it will be running next Tuesday at 20:15 at the US-Thriller “Escape Plan” with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and James Caviezel in the lead roles. Then it goes on as planned, with “Take me Out” and “Temptation Island”.

This week, the RTL was already set to “Guardians of the Galaxy” and thus somewhat better struck than the last with a ranking of show-repeat – more than a market share of 9.7 per cent in the target group was still in there. For comparison: The ProSieben-Show recorded in parallel, almost four million viewers, and an excellent market share of 25.9 per cent among 14 – to 49-Year-olds (DWDL.de reported).

Originally should already start in this week, the second season of the RTL TV-series “night sisters”, but because “The Masked Singer” by a Corona break postponed by two weeks backwards, decided the Cologne station to wait for the broadcast. The new episodes are instead from the 5. To see may.

ProSieben, meanwhile, is set starting in may, still Shows on Tuesday evening. So new episodes of “Joko and Klaas against ProSieben will be running from 20:15 clock,” marriage in the late evening of the Challenge-Show “Balls – For the money I make does everything.”

