David Beckham to Pink: The quarantine of hair styling the Stars

Because in times of Corona, the hairdressers are closed, to put more and more people a Hand. What to look for when self-intersection should be aware of and how to avoid the biggest mistakes.

No Barber at Hand, but a lot of time to Kill: this Situation just for the fact that numerous celebrities distribute on your property with various hair experiments, the boredom. On Social Media they share unbridled hair growth, a radical total shave or even cut ponies. It can inspire or deter – entertain it does, in any case. An Overview of the most important VIP hair Trends in times of self-isolation.

Less Courageous to make it so Hairstyles in the Corona time

The Buzz Cut

What must away, away must. And sometimes only the razor can help. To the used, for example, from “Sex and the City” well-known actors Chris Noth, as is David Beckham and the singer Pink, who has learned in the self-test, above all, a lesson: Buzz-Cut-Practicing under the influence of alcohol is not recommended. “When I drink, come to me, really brilliant ideas, so I thought yesterday that I could cut hair,” she said in an Instagram Video, in which she revealed her Buzz Cut with slipped hair lines at the temples. The high mistake risk is certainly one of the reasons why Online media from “GQ” to “Dazed” currently, many Buzz-Cut-post Tutorials. Since Pink could also learn something. At the home of Bruce Willis, there is at least one: The actor shaved the hair of his daughter, Tallulah, and gave her a Look that sees her mother Demi Moore in the movie “G. I. Jane” is extremely similar.

The Unicorn Hair

This Look on Instagram-photos are particularly good, which is perhaps one reason for this is that he is a beautiful young women from the show business very popular. The formerly blond hair of the singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shimmer in a faded cotton candy pink, and also the actress Elle Fanning. For a stronger Pink has chosen Kate Moss’ sister Lottie Moss, actress Hilary Duff stands out with ocean blue hair. So much dye is strained, of course: What hair mask Duff to care for, she declared in a bathtub Video, too.

The Corona-Beard

Who has to do without performances and filming dates, can also raise the own nothing for entertainment. For example, Jim Carrey explained on Twitter, he’ll let his Beard grow, “until we can all go back to work”. Calling, it to him in these “meaningless Transition” the same, even what followed, of course, under the appropriate Hashtag #letsgrow together. Also the Beard of Rapper P. Diddy with the growing diligently, just as the basketball player LeBron James and actor Idris Elba. After a certain age, the Corona-Beard to see through the grey mottled salt-and-pepper Look that Will make even the eternally young Smith grandfather-the way you look.

Council for the Beard Hair tips in quarantine

The Pony Project

Poor VIPs: Since you have stylists otherwise have access to the best hair in the world, and suddenly you’re sitting home alone with nothing but a pair of scissors and their own hubris. In the case of Miley Cyrus, who keeps her Fans with a daily Instagram-Live-Show called “Bright-Minded” has led to an almost zig-zag-shaped Pony. This Look remembered in connection with Cyrus’ platinum blonde mullet hairstyle a little of the hair from the series “Tiger King” known Zoobesitzers Joe Exotic, has found the singer himself. “You know, when you display your Smartphone things you have in just the second talk about? Shortly after my bangs cut, my Updates were full of ‘Tiger King’-Memes,” she said on Instagram. She takes me Humor: This is the time for experiments, she said. To have ventured even Model Bella Hadid and singer Rosalía, with clearly better results.

DIY instructions

The Test Of Courage

Extreme times require extreme measures. The question is whether it is necessary to apply this principle strictly to the own hair. Armie Hammer, an actor with a fairy-tale Prince, has decided, in matters of quarantine hairstyle for the Rambo treatment and his dark blonde model wave to the Iroquois defaced. Including he will have to suffer for a while, Tracee Ellis Ross was able to unknot the braided helicopter on your head now and again. Country singer Blake Shelton is working on a mullet, and has taken the help of a friend Gwen Stefani in claim, the to him, of course, in front of the cell phone camera has shaved side hair. Another witness in addition to millions of followers: talk show host Jimmy Fallon that the two of them while being interviewed.

