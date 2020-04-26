Camila Cabellos mom has screwed up the Pony

Camila Cabellos mom botched the Pony of beauty, after they cut their daughter home by the hair. The ‘Havana’interpreter asked her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao to cut your bangs, because currently, all the hair salons are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The musician was disappointed, however, as Sinuhe in the case of the hair cut first stopped at Camila wishes.

Source: instagram.com

You ignored the warnings

In a video series on your Story on Instagram, the 23-year-old Star revealed: “OK guys, it’s so. The Pony is too long, I can’t go out, that is why it is now so far. (…) I don’t have to entrust my Pony so this woman, because I trust myself. I saw many posts about the warn, to make the. Let’s see how it will look.“

From the result of the brunette beauty wasn’t convinced at first, and told in a different Video:

“It is not good. It has already been ver***t.” Sinuhe was able to save the cut, however, and her daughter added at the end that the Pony would not “look so bad”.

Camila spends her time of Self-Isolation with your Partner, Shawn Mendes, and ‘Señorita’-Hitmaker should be to pass the time with the Learning of new skills. (Bang)