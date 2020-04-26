Amazon Prime Video: New movies and TV shows in may 2020

These may may offers users back on a lot of new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video. A popular Action-Comedy, a tough Thriller and an exciting war movie. This and much more are the Highlights of Amazon Prime Video in may, we present to you here in Overview.

In the US-American crime film Knives Out – Murder Is A Family Affairrevolves around the murder of a successful author Harlan Thrombey. On the Morning after his 85. Birthday is the body discovered by his housekeeper. The authorities interrogate the remaining members of the family that attended the Party. To go to the offender on the track, you need but plenty of help. Here is the private detective Benoit Blanc comes into play, because this is regarded as a real expert, when it comes to solve difficult criminal cases. But it turns out, is this murder even more complicated than initially thought. In Knives Out of a number of other Star-actor appear alongside Daniel Craig as Benoit Blance. This includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, and Christopher Plummer count. The Film you can from the 01.05. Amazon Prime Video buy, a week later, he is to Borrow available.

In Underwater – It Is Awakened Kristen Stewart follows in the footsteps of Sigourney Weaver (Alien) and with nasty creatures. In this case, however, it is not into space, but deep under water. A small team of researchers is sent to a particularly difficult area: For a month, the group, Sarah (Kristen Stewart), Emily (Jessica Henwick), Turkey Paul (T. J. Miller), the Captain (Vincent Cassel) and a further three to explore the bottom of the sea. The research facility is 5,000 miles away from the shore and is cut off from the outside world, 700 miles at the bottom of the sea floor. Very soon, the Crew makes the shocking discovery that they are not alone. Because anything seems to have it on you apart. Underwater – It Is has Awakened from 07.05. to purchase Amazon Prime Video is not available from the 20.05. you can see the Film, alternatively, rent it. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows are in may 2020 in the total overview:

New series & seasons on Amazon Prime Video in may 2020:

From 01.05.:

Black-ish: season 5

UPLOAD: season 1

From 08.05.:

Dispatcher From Elsewhere: Season 1

From 15.05.:

From 22.05.:

From 29.05.:

The Beischläfer: Season 1

New movies on Amazon Prime Video in may 2020:

From 02.05.:

From 03.05.:

From the 04.05.:

From 05.05.:

And Looking To The Future

As of 09.05.:

From 13.05.:

From 20.05.:

The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot

As of 24.05.:

Freaks – They Look Like Us

From the 25.05.:

The war of The Worlds – war of the worlds: part 1 & 2

From 29.05.:

Flora Saves The Trip Of Your Life

The Vast Of Night

New Kids-Highlights Amazon Prime Video in may 2020:

From 03.05.:

From 15.05.:

Heavy Saurus: A Rocking Stone-Age Adventure

Liliane Susewind – An Animal Adventure

From 29.05.:

My Lotta-Life – All Bingo With Flamingo

New titles to Buy and Rent on Amazon Prime Video in may 2020:

Knives Out – Murder Is A Family Affair

available for Purchase from 01.05.

for Rent available as of 08.05.

The Most Beautiful Time Of Our Life

to Buy and Borrow available from 07.05.

Spies Undercover

available for Purchase from 07.05.

for Rent available as of 20.05.

Underwater – It Is Awakened

available for Purchase from 07.05.

for Rent available as of 20.05.

Judy

available for Purchase from 07.05.

for Rent available from 14.05.

Cats

available for Purchase from 14.05.

for Rent available from 28.05.

Bad Boys For Life

available for Purchase from 14.05.

for Rent available from 28.05.

1917

available for Purchase from 15.05.

for Rent available from 28.05.

Jojo Rabbit

available for Purchase from 21.05.

for Rent available as of 04.06.

Queen & Slim

to Buy and Borrow available from 21.05.

Onward: No Half Measures

available for Purchase as of 22.05.

for Rent available as of 04.06.

As Hitler The Pink Rabbit Steel

available for Purchase from 28.05.

for Rent available from 25.06.

The Fantastic Voyage Of Dr. Dolittle

to Buy available from 29.05.

for Rent available from 11.06.

Little Women

to Buy available from 29.05.

for Rent available from 12.06.

In our video player, you can find now the Trailer for The Fantastic voyage Of Dr. Dolittle. The physician, Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr goes.) on a dangerous journey to find a cure for the Queen of England. Just click to start the preview.