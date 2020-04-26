Although rich, but still richer, “Forbes” declared Kanye West the billionaire

The fact Kanye West has waited a long time. The U.S. business magazine “Forbes” stated that it is now finally officially a billionaire. But so completely agree with the assessment of the journalist, the husband of Kim Kardashian is not still.

What lasts long, is finally in a good place, they say. In the case of Kanye West it means that he is from the US business magazine “Forbes” finally and officially a billionaire declared, and in the billionaire Ranking was recorded. The musician is said to have asked the journalists his financial records available. Give, therefore, revealing the sum, which he made with his fashion brand “Yeezy” yet.

In the last year had complained of the husband of Kim Kardashian, that to him, “have withheld from Forbes,” the title, although he already presented at the time of the documents, the agreed him a fortune of 890 million Dollar dam. “Forbes”was directed in November to West and promised: “We assure you, Kanye, we’re watching you closely – if you make it, you’re the First to know.”

“Don’t know how to count”

The documents submitted by the 42-Year-old this Time, prove that he has taken in the past year alone, 140 million US-dollars from the “Yeezy”-sales. “Forbes” States that the Figures were exaggerated, however: “We tend to be self-assessments to look at a bit skeptical,” writes the magazine. So, it has examined the calculations and came to the conclusion: “Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy’-income of 140 million U.S. dollars, while having a share of around 1.4 billion US dollars, but the are private, highly illiquid at $ 1.4 billion. Our rule of thumb for such private assets is values, at least ten percent to be deducted. The so there are 1.26 billion US dollars.”

So the West is now but not at all in agreement. “It’s not a billion,” he wrote, “Forbes” this week, in a text message. It is $ 3.3 billion, he cited. In the case of “Forbes” know-it-all, no one how to count. The one of the most prestigious economic magazine in question ever sees him, but somehow similar.