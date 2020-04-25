Tom Hanks writes a letter to a sad boy named Corona

© dpa

The second child

At the age of 70 years, Hollywood Star Richard Gere has become a father again. The Spanish wife of the actor, Alejandra Silva, brought a few days ago, the second child, a son, to the world. As the magazine “Hola!” reported, recovered the family on your property in Pound Ridge, North of Manhattan. Gere is the former hotel Manager two years ago, had married, shortly after the birth of their first common son. From the marriage with the former Bond Girl Carey Lowell, the actor (“Pretty Woman”) the 20-year-old Homer. Silva also already has a son, the seven-year-old Albert from the marriage with the geologists Govind Friedland. (ceh.)