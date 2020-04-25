Disco beat pioneer Giorgio Moroder: “Good Songs remain good Songs”

Joachim Leitner

Bolzano, Innsbruck – It was a different time, as the TT Giorgio met Moroder to the conversation. Although the Meeting is only a few months back. In the United stages the Musical “I Feel Love” was Bolzano prepared. Comparable to the ABBA-Musical “Mamma Mia!” aims to connect different Songs from Moroder-long career to a story. The premiere was planned for the end of may. Then the Corona came from. The Work on “I Feel Love” to be included in the next season again. The Premiere is scheduled for the 21. April 2021 targets. Giorgio Moroder is currently in his main residence in Los Angeles. His wife, Francesca, and to him it is going well, he can align. In a celebratory mood he was in that “long Moment” of course. On Sunday the three-time Oscar winner is 80 years old.

It links your name with synthesizers and Disco, but they have years ago, even the “Our father” set to music.

Giorgio Moroder: I remember, faintly, that it was Bellotte with an idea of my partner Pete. But the Whole thing was a little embarrassing. We brought out “Pater Noster” under a Pseudonym. I would have forgotten. A few years ago, I heard it at a wedding. The melody was familiar. In the meantime, we stand out as composer in the song books.

You deserve a Church song money?

Moroder: From the Church you get nothing (laughs). Also on the accounts of the collecting societies, it never seems to. It was probably composed for the good purpose.

For several years, you are as a DJ on the stage. Most recently, she toured with the Band and orchestra.

Moroder: This is a whole new experience for me. It is fantastic. I bring Dance to people who were not yet born when I wrote the numbers. As a composer and producer, I was not in the light and my singing career was relatively short.

With “Looky, looky” but they managed to it as “Giorgio” at the end of the 60s, at least in the Charts.

Moroder: Yes, but I had terrible stage fright. In the Studio, I felt much more comfortable.

In Bolzano, a Musical on your list of Hits is created. Was that your idea?

Moroder: Not at all. I once worked in a “Flashdance”-the Musical. Until I have not found that the movie Studio, which gave me the rights to it, had all the rights. A year of work in vain. I am very glad that I don’t have to worry about it. “I Feel Love” is an idea of the Bolzano theatre artistic Director Irene Girkinger. When you and your Team the Songs are in good hands. I’m more of the mascot. My only condition was that it should not go in the Musical to me. My biography is not interesting enough for the stage.

Well, from the budding architects in St. Ulrich to star producer who has worked with Donna Summer, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

Moroder: Budding Geometer. I would only be allowed to build small houses (laughs). But seriously: I have seen the Donna-Summer-the Musical, one of your life to effect a cure. This works for me, not really. It’s supposed to go around the Songs. Like “Mamma Mia!”, it’s not about ABBA, but the Songs tell the story.

In the “Daft Punk”Song, “Giorgio by Moroder” tell your story.

Moroder: Yes, my return to music has started again. In 2013, I was quasi-retired. As for inviting me to the guys from Daft Punk in her Studio to Paris. They wanted me to tell the story of my life – and made it into a very beautiful Song. I’m just talking. But in me I has got something stirred: Two years later’, a new Album and went for the first time in my life as a DJ on Tour.

You have won three Oscars. You back to work for the cinema?

Moroder: Tom Cruise has asked me at a lunch to write a Song for his sequel of “Top Gun”. I let him talk me into (laughs). It is quite tiring. My wife is my severest critic. What I don’t like her, the way I’ve thrown. There is always the danger of repeating itself. I was convinced to be on a very good path – and then realized: The song sounds too much like “Take My Breath Away”.

Brian Eno has praised her compositions, even as a music of the future. The future of the past has become present, and some of their songs to experience amazing Comebacks. “Neverending Story”, for example, was the most recent season of the series “Stranger Things” to the Internet phenomenon.

Moroder: I haven’t seen the episode yet. But my wife told me about it. Of course that was a big luck, that a 35-year-old song by a new audience. It was important that the song has a function for the story. It is not running somewhere in the Background, on the Radio, but is part of the Story. As a result, it triggers something.

Nevertheless, How do you explain the current popularity of the Eighties?