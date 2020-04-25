After “Terminator 6”: New action movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger, now on DVD, Blu-ray & VOD – cinema News

Actually, Killing Gunther was “” Yes, already before the sixth “Terminator”movie – only release of the movie was just really long to wait. But now it is finally so far, the Mockumentary is now available!

When we visited Arnold Schwarzenegger in September 2018 on the Set of “Terminator: the Dark Fate”, was “Killing Gunther” already in the box. The U.S. audience was even in 2017, in the enjoyment of the tongue-in-cheek Mockumentary.

In Germany, the contract killer Comedy had a relatively long wait, but almost three years later, it is at the present 24. April 2020 at last so far even with us:

“Killing Gunther” is DVD and Blu-ray* as well as Video-on-Demand* available!

And that’s the point in “Killing Gunther”

Contract killer Blake (Taran Killam) has) in a duel with his ice-cold competitors Gunther (Arnold Schwarzenegger) repeatedly lose out – and then his girlfriend (Cobie Smulders leaves him. Now, that’s enough!

He decides to eliminate Gunther Once and for all and, together with his Team of professional killers to work. And to Gunther’s death prove also the same all over the world, and he hires a group of documentary filmmakers, each of his steps to accompany. Only stupid, that Gunther has seen Blake’s projects by…

Those who stay until the end of your turn, you will be rewarded

We have seen “Killing Gunther” already and have been reminded again and again of it, from which division, Comedian and Director Taran Killam is coming – and so, too, his game reminds you of the debut, especially to the average TV Sitcoms.

Schwarzenegger Fans may have with the Film, nevertheless its fun, it also says that in the conclusion of the film starts-criticism to “Killing Gunther”:

“The one who remains until the end, it will at least be rewarded with a gloriously silly Finale, the acts, in spite of the many references to Schwarzenegger’s filmography never chumming, but the work, what was supposed to be in the Film actually, from the outset: disarmingly cheeky, and highly entertaining nonsense!”

A taste of the Film you get in the Trailer:

