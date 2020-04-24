US virologist calms girls: tooth fairy safely

The medical Advisor to the US government, Anthony Fauci, has taken a little girl in the Coronavirus-crisis a major concern: The virologist assured the seven-year-old Ava, the tooth fairy could not be infected with the Coronavirus.

“Can the tooth fairy still, if I lose a Tooth due to the Coronavirus?”, the girl from Los Angeles asked via video message to the immunologists, the as a guest in a Show of U.S. actor Will Smith was on. Ava to put your milk tooth under her pillow, told Fauci. “I guarantee you that the tooth fairy will get sick and not sick.”

Fauci is head of the US Institute for allergies and infectious diseases. The 79-Year-old has become the Coronavirus crisis as an Advisor to the President, Donald Trump known. In the Show “Want-from-Home” on the messenger service Snapchat, he replied to the questions of several children.