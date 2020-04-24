Starpac drive-in movie, Bad Boys for Life Premiere

Open-Air-Kino in Mönchengladbach



Mönchengladbach At the opening of the Starpac drive-in cinemas at the Trabrennbahn in Mönchengladbach Bad Boys “Fans”have come at their expense. But beyond the experience of the drive-in movie makes them want more.

On Wednesday evening, the second Open-Air cinema in the city. “Mönchengladbach not only has two main railway stations, but now two drive-in theaters,” says Udo Koch, of the city savings Bank at the beginning of the first Starpac drive-in cinemas. Together with Markus Brinkmann, marketing Director of the Comet Cine center, he opened the premiere on time by 21 clock.

At nightfall of the cult Film “Bad Boys” started with the third part and Wants to roll Smith and Martin Lawrence in the main. After the first nostalgic moments – part 1 was published in 1995 – there was after only 15 minutes the first moment of Shock for all Fans. But it doesn’t take long until the famous title song was sung, the first cannon balls flew and the two Bad Boys delivered the first verbal exchange of blows.

Markus Brinkmann makes you want more: Starting today, Tickets can be for the new program of the second week of the Starpac drive-in cinemas online at www.starpac-autokino.de booked. The preview reveals a mixture of new releases and cult films: Parasite (29. April), Grease (30. April), Knives Out (1. May), The Gentlemen (2. May), I’ve never been to New York (3. May), Peanut Butter Falcon VHS-cinema (4. May), Bombshell (5. May), call of the Wild (6. May), The Wedding (7. May), 1917 (8. May), Fast Furious Part 1 (9. May), Pretty Woman (10. May).





“A highlight of Oscar-winner Parasite is, of course,” says Brinkmann, and adds: “We are the first drive-in cinema in Germany showing the first part of Fast Furious from the year 2001.” With the movie “Grease” is danced on the canvas in the month of may, and on mother’s day, Julia Roberts to see in Pretty Women on the screen.

The premium presentation on Wednesday was not completely sold out, but the visitors come from different regions, to have the experience not to be missed. Thomas Manglitz (52) is coming from Odenkirchen with an American police car from 1994. “This is crazy comfortable, like a living room chair,” he says. With Nachos and Salsa Dip, the cinema atmosphere comes to Corona-times.