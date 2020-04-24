Pierce Brosnan had to save her 007-turn the life

On the big screen, Pierce Brosnan has played four times in the Secret agent in her Majesty’s service the after that, for five films, his colleague Daniel Craig took over. However, when making a movie, even Brosnan was able to make his qualities as a Hero, and the proof: In his last James Bond Film “die another day” he had during a love scene his Co-actress Halle Berry save the life of . The actress told the US host Jimmy Fallon in his “Tonight Show”.

Halle Berry played in the 2002, the NSA agent Jinx, meets James Bond in Cuba. With your the spy comes together to make a diamond smuggler and identity thief. Jinx was for the nearly 60-year-old film series, then a novelty: For the first Time a female appeared in the role alongside James Bond as an equal was beside him on all the posters to. Even rumors about a spin-off movie to your figure making the rounds. But Berry would not have survived the shooting almost : When trying to seduce James Bond in bed, she played with a Fig – and choked with almost fatal consequences.

The scene from which Berry speaks, went down in Bond history: For the first Time in the film series saw one of the secret agent with a woman during intercourse together in bed lie. In the middle of the scene, Jinx suddenly pulls a knife and suggests to be a risk. Then the humorous resolution follows: it intersects only a Cowardly and takes a big bite out of it. For Berry, almost too big. “I should play with the fruit and in the end I got no more air“said the actress. “Brosnan had to react quickly, and the Heimlich maneuver apply.”

Under the name of “Heimlich Maneuver“established by the physician Henry J. Heimlich once the famous emergency handle, which engages a suffocating man from behind and with the hands against the belly pushes. Thus, the foreign body is concealed Airways can be freed quickly. About your life-saver and colleagues, Berry finds, accordingly, only positive words: “He will be there for me always one of the most important people in the“she laughs and adds, in looking back on the Situation: “For the love scene of the shooting was anything other than sexy.”