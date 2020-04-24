Lizzo: Addicted to Makeup

The ‘Good As Hell’-Hitmacherin felt very uncomfortable to leave the house without Make-up. Therefore, it is also very pleased that due to the Corona quarantine, the pressure drops way to always be perfectly styled. “I think it is good that we get the opportunity to switch off. It is my dream, my nails are easy to remove, to wear no Make-up and naked in my garden to wander around”, revealed the 31-Year-old. “I think in the last six months, I have worn every single day Make-up. We are addicted to it, to see us dressed up.”

This is, however, dangerous for the own self-esteem. We develop a distorted image of themselves. “I remember to have asked myself ‘Why am I myself so ugly?’ The reason is that I was addicted to it and it was usual to see my face makeup,” says Lizzo. “I never thought this would happen, because I thought ‘I’m such a down-to-earth B***h, I can wear for days and no Make-up.'”

In an interview with ‘People’magazine, the singer speaks in well-being over your current emotional. It was a difficult time for sensitive people, such as yourself, since you are suffering to the whole world so close. “I feel bad, because there are so many people who were not prepared for it. I think this is the hardest part for me is that I feel so emotionally am and so much compassion for other people involved,” reveals the musician. Overall, it is however well under the circumstances. “There is at the Moment a lot of people have a hard time and my little problems are nothing in comparison.”