Kim Kardashian: break from your children

Kim Kardashian, 39, is everything too much? The Reality Star has with husband Kanye West, 42, four children: Psalms, eleven months, Chicago for two years, Saint, for four years, and North, six years. And the gang keeps you at present orderly on your toes – because of the corona of crisis no school, so all the kids are home all day. In addition, Kim is actually just in the middle of her law degree, which takes a lot of time, as well as in the shooting for their Show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and the direction of several companies. Kanye should have taken the children with us to Wyoming, to give Kim a time.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Cute kids photos as a birthday Surprise Kourtney and Kim Kardashian: This birthday greeting was something very Special ©Gala

Kim Kardashian: break from your family during corona crisis

The betrayed a source told People: “He made Kim last week to take a break, as he has some of the children took to Wyoming. You have taken care of alternately by the children.” The Rapper is said to have two plots of land for a total of almost 26 million Euro purchased. Compared to “GQ,” he calls the West Lake Ranch also “Yeezy Campus” and a “paradigm shift for humanity.”

Seems as if Kim Kardashian has to do with your Kids all the hands full. “The teacher for four small children, two go to school, so for two, to be is madness,” said the Reality Star in March via Video in the “Tonight Show”. This time, I’ve shown her that you would like to have no more children: “If I ever thought for one Minute that I would like to have another child – that is now out of the head. It is really hard.”

Sources Used: “People”, “GQ”