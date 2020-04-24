Johnny Depp is now on Instagram

Hollywood Star Johnny Depp (56, “Mortdecai”) has news for his Fans, and the actor and musician announced for the first Time in person, via Social Media. The 56-Year-old is now on Instagram and he has recorded a Cover of John Lennon’s Song “Isolation” (1970). Depp posted first a picture, on which he is to be seen on a wooden bench and surrounded by candles then he shared an eight-minute long Video.









In the Clip, Depp explained that he had seen no reason to present themselves in social media. The Corona-crisis changed all this, says the actor, then thoughtful. “Now is the time to open up the dialogue, since the threat caused by this invisible enemy” already enormous damage. “I think we need to try to help us in these dark times, these difficult times with each other.”

1.6 million Followers to Start





His followers, in the meantime, he has already 1.6 million, he gave the tip to use the time in the Corona-insulation, to be creative: “today is Creating something you and others tomorrow benefits. Everything that you think is useful to do the day of other people brighten. Drawing, reading, painting, thinking, learning, a movie with your mobile phone, play an Instrument…”





Johnny Depp told in the Video of his own music and revealed that he had taken in the past few years, an Album by former Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck (75). And that there is no better time to give to the Cover of Lennon’s “Isolation” to publish. He hope it helps “to get through this challenging time we are experiencing, even if it is only used as a time distribution, while we endure together, the Isolation.”









