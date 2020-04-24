Harley-Davidson Road Glide: Queen of the road – not perfect, but nice

A proverb says: Who wants to be beautiful must suffer! This is also true on the beautiful Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special. It impresses with a magnificent engine, driving safety, and part Design. However, your driver needs taker-qualities.

Seven models are to be found alone in the Touring program from Harley-Davidson. The five most important of them have since the model year of 2020, as standard, a comprehensive driving safety system, it is called “Reflex Defense Rider System” or RDRS. Among the five, the new Road Glide Special. Despite the limitations of the Corona-time could be felt to her, in detail, to the Dental.

With 29,000 euros, the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is to classify not just in the price Segment. (Photo: Harley)

With your very coherent excavator Design, your convincing in terms of performance as well as running fully, air and water two – cylinder V-cooled engine, and their sophisticated equipment, as well as the new RDRS convinced that around 29,000 Euro food at the end of a piece of jewelry in Raven black Outfit right down the line. If it weren’t for one Detail that doesn’t fit to a Bike of this class. But after the series.

Like Schwarzenegger in his best days

Although only 90 HP available for acceleration of the driver included just under a half a ton of heavy Road Glide Special available, but as soon as the desire for more performance, thanks to the enormous maximum torque of 163 Newton metres. And so displacement is also valid here: in this case-like in 1868 cubic centimetre, say is nothing can replace.

Displacement is everything, This is also true for the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special. (Photo: Harley)

Already from 1500 tours with a fantastic throttle response blessed Road King pushes the fact that it is a joy. Only rarely do you catch yourself in the process, that exceeds the tachometer the 3000 mark. What’s the point? Under the driver, the powerful engine works, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger in his best Terminator times.

Who wants to devour kilometres, and on the Corona-free motorway with the cruise control 145 things, pretending to see the pointer of the tachometer rigidly on the 3500 are. In spite of your Cabinet wall front of the king of the road it will drink surprisingly little: More than 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres, not surprising in the joint, always quickly completed the operation, after all, half a litre less than the standard value. So you can easily stop 350 kilometres without refuelling.

Starting Tempo is 120, the fun disappears for the duration

Optically and processing, technically, it suspend the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special, nothing. (Photo: Harley)

However, if one drives longer beyond Tempo 120, which loses some of the fun. Although the wind protection thanks to the bulky Shark-Nose Glide fairing better than on the similar Street, but really good, he is not. The freeway speed is tiring and really loud.

Although the two 25-Watt giant can hold speakers of the Boom Box-GTS-infotainment system is surprisingly good, but long distances then but. This is a pity, because seat position, seat quality, and also the position of the arms on the wide, easy-grip Handlebars are for average-sized rider perfectly. Maybe Harley should think again about an electrically adjustable wind shield.

A little more comfort, please

25-Watt speakers, all the drivers on the Road Glide Special. (Photo: Harley)

Not the Yanks a more effective suspension should think; you should simply deliver, and soon. Because the response of the assembled spring behavior elements, as well as the Absorption of bumps and even Piles is miserable. A bridge joint goes to the cross, sometimes twitch and wiggle the forearms on the Handlebars if the front wheel is on rough Asphalt on the road.

The chassis design is not bad at all: The Road Glide pulls on fine asphalt scores your track, in curves of turn-in and stable the selected Radius. You have to make an effort already, the curves can scratch in the sense of the word “to”. Kudos is also capable of the very performance, to pay tribute to well-responsive brake system. The pleasure of driving on a perfect surface is brilliant. But this is not Complete-perfect stretching device for the hardness test; unfortunately, this happens more often than you would have as a rider of this monstrous iron horse with pleasure.

When Maneuvering, you need Exercise

The Shunting with the Road Glide Special just as uncomfortable as driving over 120 km/h. (Photo: Harley)

The Rank of a Road Glide Special is no joy in it, is probably no surprise. But thanks to the good ground contact with throaty maneuvers in a tight space well mitfüßeln, and with the number of passed tests and the self-confidence of the driver grows. Fortunately. In this respect, the low seat height of 69.5 centimeters is a blessing, whereby the seat comfort is excellent as already mentioned.

For decades, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of opportunities to invest plenty of money in accessories; to recommend to the particular values of one of the switching rocker, with the aid of the gear change when you turn Up the casual can by hoe be carried out. Otherwise, everything is Important: the beneficial safety net of the RDRS with cornering ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, dynamic traction control, traction control system, as well as the vehicle wizard.

Impeccable Processing

High-tech, as other manufacturers will not be able to manage them better. Harley automatic turn signal reset is second to none. In addition, there is a very powerful twin LED headlights, which, unfortunately, is not intuitive navigation system, and a bunch of (unfortunately not backlit) knobs, buttons and Joysticks; the one who rides his Harley but often enough, they will learn with time.

Important points in Design and processing are in the 117 years of existing cult brand Harley-Davidson. The latter is in Detail perfectly; also the Design of the magnificent motorized Road King Special is absolutely consistent. Just imagine how pleasure could be a Road Glide Special ride, if your ride comfort would be at the level of the design.