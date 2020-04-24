For the most successful Youtuber of money and fame is not everything

Image: Youtube

There are many Youtubers who make their Videos just to like to flaunt their riches. However, the most successful Youtubers at all, sees the true value of something else.

Pewdiepie was one of the pioneers of what Let the subject’s terms of Plays on Youtube and is now one of the most successful Youtubers ever. His success not only ensures that he is constantly recognized on the streets, but also for a considerable income according to the Forbes In 2019, about 13 million dollars of fraud.

Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg Image: Getty Images Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg, born in 1989, is a Swedish Youtuber who has made since 2010, with its Gaming-Videos a name. Today, he leads with 104 million subscribers, the second most subscribed channel on Youtube.

In one of his latest Videos he shows how he really thinks about money. There, he commented on a Video from the Youtube channel of Jubilee, in which six millionaires with hard questions about their wealth are faced and discuss. The question of whether one has ever felt condemned because you have a lot of money, seemed to be Pewdiepie to be particularly important, which is why he treated this in detail.

“It just makes me sad for other people. You look at me and say: “Oh, he has no problems because he has money,”” says Pewdiepie. “So many people share the idea that money solves all their problems. I pity people that have this setting, because I don’t know with certainty that this is true. Stop thinking that money solves all of your problems, because it’s just not.”

It might sound a bit naive, if that tells you a millionaire. Because Pewdiepie could afford with his money what he wishes for and must make certainly not to Worry about how he will pay his next bills. The world does not work without money, and yet you do not come around drum, to give it to him right when he says that money is everything.

“It was not easy, but we were just as happy”

Because Pewdiepie doesn’t look back on a time that was simple. When he started his Youtube career, he could earn just enough money to pay his rent. For food, it was often in short supply. Nevertheless, he was not unhappy as he is now, as he himself explains: “For me, it was the happiest time, when I and Marzia in Sweden. We had a lot of money. It was not easy, but we were just as happy.”

Apparently money and fame are not so alone, really happy. And yet, Influencer aspire to still more money, Likes and followers. Maybe because it’s easier to be lucky on the basis of any Figures, even if it is actually pointless.

Mario Kart (SNES, N64, Gamecube, Wii, Wii U, and Switch): The more player Hit par excellence. Since the debut of “Mario Kart” on the SNES in 1990, the Fun-Racer with Mario and co. is one of the most popular Games in a casual round. In this case, it almost does not matter which Version you have lying around at home – whether it be SNES, N64, Wii or Switch: Any Mario-Kart-part can be with his loved ones played and a lot of Fun. Since the beginner-friendly control system is also suitable for Game newbies, you can safely leave the whole family to join in.

Overcooked 1 & 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch): The control is simple: The character using a Stick to move and perform actions. However, the success or failure of the own multi – tasking and planning ability to decide. Because as a chef it is the task of the player, the recipes as quickly as possible to restore. This means the ingredients from the stock to pick, prepare and, under certain circumstances, cooking, or frying. The kitchen level, there are often shifting elements or other obstacles, and so is himself a tomato soup to run the gauntlet. Together it is a little easier, but too many cooks spoil retaining all the pulp.

Rocket League (PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch): Rocket League is soccer with cars. Sounds simple, it is pure construction, but cars from taxes, absolutely unlike professional Football players and that makes the game. Sideways move is not possible, the cars can jump high and a Boost to use, which allows it to fly through the Arena. After a certain period of time and if you can estimate the trajectory of the ball a little better, “Rocket League” is a lot of fun and provides entertainment for many hours.

Gang Beasts (PC, PS4, Xbox One): to take it at first, the controls in Gang Beasts is a hell of a slant. Instead of by the push of a button the character attacks, and use them to control each Limb individually, and moves rather awkwardly. However, since all participants have the same condition, the result is hilarious battles that make for laughter. Quickly, it may happen that you want to grab the unconscious opponent and into an abyss to throw, but instead, the railings, grabs, and, together with the Barrier itself, in the deep throws. The control may especially beginners a little overwhelming but even Hardcore gamers have such Beasts in the first round of gear. Must-tried.

Diablo 3 (PS4, Xbox One, and Switch): role-playing game Fans will be familiar with Diablo 3 for a long time and one or other of the Hundred-hour mark long ago have cracked. Diablo 3 on consoles, even in Couch co-op play, and thus you can move together with others on the hunt for the best Loot. Although Diablo 3 is not suitable purely from the scope of management for an absolute Game-newbies, but you don’t have to start the adventure on torment 13.

Portal 2 (PC, PS3, Xbox One): Some of the Best that you can play together on the Couch. In the mystery shooter from the Half-Life developers, it has only a single weapon: A gun that can shoot portals. No matter what passes through the Portal on one side, it comes out on the other side. This is valid for the game characters, as well as for laser beams, objects, or liquids. All puzzles are built on this simple principle, increase from Level to Level more and become the true puzzle tasks. Who likes to play games with your brain, will have his joy at the title.

Lego-series (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch): If the Lord of the rings, Avengers, or Harry Potter – offers Lego to almost every Film an adventure of my own. The logs prove males have a good sense of Humor, because the movies are very funny. As i cherry the Lego can adventure also locally in multiplayer games, and are thus ideally suited for a Couch Coop Session with the family.

Human case of Flat (PS4, PC, Switch): “Human case, the Flat” comes from the same developers as “Gang Beasts”, and has the same control principle. Instead of fighting, they solve together the puzzles and stumbles through the Level. Here, too, the game is fun, thanks mainly to the awkwardness of the character. To drag a stone on a rocker can be time to the almost unsolvable task if the limbs are controlled separately. The different puzzles can be solved in different kind of creative way. Most of all it makes Fun but to be able to laugh at it together, if one fails totally awkward, even in the seemingly simplest of obstacles.



