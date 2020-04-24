Final Fantasy voice actors Keiji Fujiwara dies at the age of 55 years

Tokyo, Japan – The Gaming and Anime communities have suffered a deep loss, as a synchronous speaker Keiji Fujiwara of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts died. Fujiwara’s Roles in video games are too high, in order to count them, similar to the number of lives that have touched his craft.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake-, Kingdom HeartsSpeaker, and so many more roles for Keiji

Keiji Fujiwara was on 5. October 1964 in Tokyo, Japanborn and grew up in the Prefecture of Iwate in the North of Honshu. In adulthood, he and the “Bungakuza Theatre Company studied” before he spoke in 1990 to the output entry. Players know Fujiwara best known as the voice behind Reno from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Axel from the Kingdom Hearts series, but his influence goes far beyond these roles. In the Anime, he was in “Crayon Shin Chan” as Hiroshi Nohara, “Fullmetal Alchemist” and “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” as Maes Hughes and “Death Note” as Shuichi Aizawa.

Meanwhile, has Fujiwara the Live-Action Synchronize each regional release of the Film with Robert Downey Jr. from 2000 to the Doolittle 2020 his voice. It is no Exaggeration to say that the man was a Star at the highest level, and everything that touched his voice, seemed to be later recognition and long-standing cult to obtain a result.

Japanese voice actors buried already in the narrowest part

16. April 2020 broke hearts around the world when they learned that Keiji Fujiwara his fight against cancer had been lost, and in the tragically young age of 55 years died, as Anime News Network reported. Fujiwara died on the 12. April and his family has held since then “a private funeral”. His cancer treatment had probably taken a long time, and the actor had inserted between 2016 and 2017, a “Pause” to “treatment because of an unspecified illness in” long before he died prematurely.

Keiji Fujiwara (age 55) has passed away today.

You may recognize him as the Japanese voice actor for Axel, Reno, Ardyn, and many other iconic roles. Rest in peace. My condolences. https://t.co/b8DMK6o8Sb pic.twitter.com/zg3bLTnHly — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 16, 2020

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Keiji Fujiwara, the Japanese voice actor of Axel, Reno and many others. My condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OQg4ZCeY5F — Quinton Flynn (@Quinton Flynn) April 16, 2020

What is his talent company Air Agency?

Like the characters in the media, with whom he has his characteristic warmth and his wide emotional spectrum penetrated, has Fujiwara with time, it further improved so that it is painful, death is so quick to recognize. His family, Fans and colleagues will feel his absence in the many moments and experiences that can give it would have, both on the screen and outside the screen equally. At this time is not known, what type of cancer Fujiwara ultimately, succumbed, and it is not clear what will become of his talent company “Air Agency”.

You don’t know his voice from the Original Japanese? We have here is a scene from Kingdom Hearts 3 for you:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1qalME-YR0(/embed)

Though Keiji Fujiwara unfortunately died at an early age, he led an amazing life, it was worth it to be lived. He built a career full of timeless roles, which was for him until the end magical. The Japanese entertainment industry has lost a big name. Just a few days ago, we reported on the death of the Deacon-speaker in Days Gone (PlayStation 4).