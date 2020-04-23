WWE Star Roman Reigns’ wife pregnant with twins

Roman Reigns (34) again expects to double addition to the family! In 2008, the Wrestler and his wife, Galina Joelle Becker for the first time parents of a small daughter were. In 2016, both of your twin-born sons of the light of the world. However, the family planning in the home, Reigns still seems to be not complete. In a recent Interview, the WWE Star revealed to now the good news: His family expected young again, and actually twins!

In an Interview with the magazine Muscle & Fitness brought Novel now surprising Details to light. On the question of whether he is currently the father of three children, replied the Cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (47) proud of: “Three with two in the oven – so I’ll soon be a Five fold father!” The message of the surprising twin pregnancy have kept the Pair so far is still a secret.

Only in October 2018 had Novel to fight with a heavy blow of fate: After the unexpected death of his brother Matthew fell ill, the 34-Year-old for a second Time to leukemia. However, the athletes showed fighting spirit and defeated the cancer of the blood.

