Wedding? – Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are the joint plans!

Wedding?



What is going on back at Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson? The “Sidney Harald” gave Miley’s friend Cody some info as to whether he wanted to marry Miley for soon. The Hollywood is coming-Some for less than six months together, and Miley even got out of a breakup with Liam. And Cody looks so.

Cody enjoys the company of positive women

The declared: “I believe in marriage, but have not thought too much about it. To be honest, I’m actually also still too young to think about it. I surround myself just continue with positive women who inspire me and give me new things every day, teach.“ It therefore remains something to be seen if Cyrus and Simpson really engaged. It is a fact that As a Couple they definitely give a good figure.

