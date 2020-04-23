Tokyo’s Governor advises to Clean up in Corona, times – Panorama

Government released Videos with clean-up icon Marie Kondo
Tokyo (AFP) – For people who get bored because of the Corona output restrictions in Japan, the Governor of Tokyo, a tip: order the clean-up icon Marie Kondo. To entertain the people in the Tokyo Metropolitan area during the upcoming holidays, will publish their government a series of entertaining Videos on the Internet, said Governor Yuriko Koike on Thursday to journalists. This also includes clean-up tips from Kondo counted after the named after her KonMari method.
“I think there are people who want to declutter during the holidays,” said the Governor. “With the help of KonMari, we will upload a video where you teach us the secrets of the cleaning.”
Kondo and your order method were changed by her book “Magic Cleaning: How to correct clean up your life” and other counselors, as well as the Netflix series “tidying up with Marie Kondo” world-famous.
In Japan, the country-wide output restrictions due to the Corona pandemic currently. In the country so far, nearly 12,000 Infected, and approximately 290 deaths.
