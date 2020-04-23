The new Superstars: Mattéo Guendouzi, in the portrait head of curls without Position





Who up to 12. January 2019 has not yet become Mattéo Guendouzi attention, not because of his footballing Talents, nor because of the magnificent curls hairstyle, it may have been a Tweet of the former porn actress Mia Khalifa. “You were in the game more often flat than I was in 2014“wrote a West Ham supporter so during a game of your favorite teams against Arsenal, the club of the young Frenchman. At the latest since his Name was known, what is likely to have appealed to him. The London maintains a level of self-awareness.

As Dimitar Berbatow said the end of 2018 in a TV Show about Guendouzi, he feel of this character property annoyed, it was meant to be, however, positive. “He is only 19, but he plays, as he had always been there“was the former Bundesliga and many years of Premier League professional. The midfielder kicked as fresh at Arsenal, in the summer he had come from the FC Lorient – and performance-makers. It is the step from the 2. French League to London “a great“been says compatriot Willy Sagnol, the former Bayern-professional. However, with the challenges and objectives – knows the son of a Moroccan and a French woman perfectly.

“Every Time he was allowed to prove himself at a higher level in the U16, U17, U19 – he only needed a little start-up time, until he became the leader of the team – every Time“recalls Lorient President Loic Fery. With 15 Guendouzi had come to the club, after he grew up in the town of Poissy on the outskirts of Paris, the first since his sixth year in the PSG Academy was formed. In Lorient, he should be guided faster to the men’s football. And as a Leader of the youth teams of today, 21-Year-old made this claim is also self-consistently and significantly.

Guendouzis first professional work was as a result of 17 he made his debut, at that time in Ligue 1. Coach Sylvain Ripoll gushed from the Teenager: “He loves football, he eats football, drink football, sleep football.” What Ripoll noticed particularly, was the distinct personality that stuck in the young – and paired with a lot of Temperament problems. The exceptional talent Guendouzi was so sure of himself, he responded each Time indignant when someone was, in his opinion.

It wasn’t long until it came in his second professional season, after relegation to the Ligue 2 under the new coach Mickael Landreau, to differences of opinion. In the half-time break of a game against Valenciennes, this led to the 24. November 2017 in a cabin noise that Guendouzi was taken to the second half of the game – and around three months was not used. Wanted to by this point in time he left the club. Arsenal to beat for 8 million euros.

In Guendouzi has a Problem. “He has not found his Position yet“explains Sagnol, “to play as a number ten, for he has not the technique. And to play as a number six, but his knowledge of soccer is not yet big enough.” So a lot of air upwards. “On the pitch he is like a dog. He runs to the right, to the left. At some point he is tired and can no longer move“said Sagnol and calls of the French national under-21 player, who is still waiting for his A-debut: “He has to see the football more study and things.“After a good start to the season Guendouzi has lost before the Corona break his place. For Sagnol is a sign of alarm: “Usually a young player step by step in his career. But he has made the last two steps. He must now get the curve.”

