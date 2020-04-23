The festival summer, fall Corona to the victims

Normally, to pull Southside, Hurricane, or Highfield Festival each year more than 50,000 music fans. 2020 is, however, held none of the events as planned. Already a few hours after the decision of the Federal government and the länder, large-scale events due to the corona crisis for the time being, until 31. To prohibit, August, announced, organizers FKP Scorpio Wednesday evening the cancellation of this and other Festivals.

On Thursday morning, the Nation announced Live From Rock am Ring and Rock in the Park. At the same time, the twin festivals were scheduled for 2021 on the second weekend of June. So sad this cancellation was, am, you, of course, fully behind this “alternative measures for the protection of the health of all Involved,” said CTS Eventim. Live Nation organizes the festival for the listed companies, in addition, CTS Eventim also holds approximately 50 percent of the shares in FKP Scorpio.

The world’s largest Metal Festival Wacken from said the output for 2020, as well as various operators of smaller music Festivals. Major European Festivals, such as the Danish Roskilde or the venerable Glastonbury in the UK were already cancelled before. Also great tours of individual artists such as Iron Maiden or Rammstein are likely to be affected by the ban. The German Rock Band should occur at the beginning of July in Berlin’s Olympic stadium. Organizers had previously insisted on a long-term announcements of pages of the policy, among other things, because in the event of a cancellation without an official ban, the insurance protection does not apply.

“An intolerable situation”

The Executive President of the Federal Association of the concert and event business (BDKV), Jens Michow, warned after yesterday’s decision before the threat of a “ban confusion” as in the beginning of March: “Since the event, the great no fixed Definition, it is feared that the regulations in the individual Federal States differ again from each other.” For concert and tour organizers, as well as for the musicians themselves, whether it be fatal, if in Hamburg events with up to 3000 visitors would be allowed, in Munich, however, is already an event for 1000 visitors as a major event dealt with and will be prohibited.

“That would make the implementation of scheduled tours is impossible,” says Michow to the F. A. Z: “We therefore expect all of the länder, that there is immediately clear, and then please uniform regulations.” Otherwise, operators would have to apply to continue to concerts, without knowing, whether you can now be ultimately, or not. “This is a intolerable situation for all involved service providers, artists, and, ultimately, the card holder,” said Michow.

Also, the Chairman of the Federal Association of music industry (BVMI), Florian Pressures, the Live sector still in a difficult situation: “the need of the hour seems to be another “to be vision” Driving, although, of course, for the economy it is important to recognize the political lines to find just a handling and to the “After” as early as possible to plan”.

Rock am Ring and Co. are insured

Many organizers asked with a view to possible refund, or the continued validity of Tickets to be patient. You will as soon as possible and be fully informed of further steps, was about of FKP Scorpio. The Federal Cabinet had decided last week to make an arrangement through which ticket holders will receive for the case of Corona-related Cancellations, vouchers, instead of getting the ticket prices will be refunded. The solution provides hardship provisions, and for in front of the 8. March purchased Tickets are valid. The voucher is until 31, should. December 2021 not have been redeemed, get cardholder whose value is paid out.