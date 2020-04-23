“Spider-Man explains 3” vs. “Uncharted”: The Post-Corona-the Chaos in Hollywood, based on Tom Holland’s ignorance – cinema News

A Commission is currently preparing measures with which the Film shooting in Hollywood can be restarted. But the much bigger Problem for the Studios, the schedules will be. An explanation using an example about Tom Holland…

Sony Pictures

Led by “Contagion”Director Steven Soderbergh, a Commission of film professionals and medical professionals developed in Hollywood in behalf of the trade unions a Plan for the major Studios as soon as possible a number of films and series can turn.

At the end of a measures package that reduced staff on the Set, special hygiene regulations, and many more will include. But the Studios need to decide first, what films you want to make – and even more can make.

Because it is not as easy as many people think. You can see the interrupted filming of “The Batman”, “Matrix 4”, “Marvel’s Shang-Chi” and co. are not just there to record where you have been canceled, and is simply a seamless continuation. How problematic this is, can you illustrate it perhaps quite well to Tom Holland.

Tom Holland does not know how to do it more

The British actor was just in the Talk Show of Jimmy Kimmel “guest” (which of course means: by video you was unlock each connected at home to each other). Holland said only that he will play in his shared apartment with his three mates in the quarantine with a lot of alcohol, film classics, video, and Writing his first screenplay spends, but also no idea pending, which is a film project for him at the re-start of the Work.

When it came to the Corona stop, visited the Netherlands in Berlin, where the filming of “Uncharted” had begun. Starting in the summer, when hopefully can be rotated, it should stand for “Spider-Man 3” in front of the camera. He did not know how this conflict is resolved, was of Holland clear – and is now the face of an industry that no one knows how it goes.

Turning once projects started to the end? It’s not that easy, because there are contractual obligations for future projects that will need to be rotated already exist. There will be Overlaps.

An illustration of the problems

We take the example of Tom Holland. A solution would be to work on “Uncharted” to resume, as soon as it is possible. Then the Spider would have to be moved “-To 3” (both the rotary as well as the theatrical release). But that would affect the other people that were already committed for the shooting of the Marvel film in July. This may also already Sets were built, the block is now Studio space for longer than expected. But these spaces are perhaps scheduled again in the fall for other projects.

The reverse Problem, it would be the other solution: First of all, “Spider-Man 3” to the scheduled appointment (if possible), turn and then look at what is with “Uncharted”. Here, too, the question is: What do you do with the Sets? What the Crew makes of this film? You get to a later point in time again, people, you want to have? And in the case of both variants: What happens if certain Locations are simply not available?

Hollywood Studios: combat or cooperation?

The example here is relatively easy to resolve, because both films are from Sony, the Studio can prioritize a project, in the end, the costs will rise because of that something, and many of the Crew members of bad luck have, because they have to be replaced due to scheduling conflicts or other project whiz must.

But things get complicated when important people have contracts for two (or more) movies of different Studios. Here is already anticipated with great excitement, as the actual competitors around to the box office together.

Will one or the other a cross and a Star, not at all or only subject to conditions, to share? We remember, for example, of #moustache gate, to be needed, as Warner Henry Cavill for unscheduled Nachdrehs “Justice League”, the Studio, Paramount, but only for a limited number of days, released – with the edition that Cavill put his “Mission: Impossible 6” course, Bart has to keep.

Paramount Henry Cavill had to keep his fancy moustache, as he went for the “Justice League”-Nachdrehs in front of the camera.



Or cooperate with the Hollywood Studios due to the special situation, when you’re all in the same boat, to each other, a spontaneous exchange between spins allow, perhaps even logistically support?

The future will show, but already now experts of the industry is clear that the challenge for the major Hollywood Studios is a lot less of the actual Shutdown as the complicated recovery operation.

Us cinema fans might therefore also expect some turbulent news: screenplays, must be changed; roles, which are to be occupied; the movies may be deleted entirely; and, of course, what we are seeing now: lots and lots of delays.

