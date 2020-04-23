Now Dwayne Johnson speaks openly about his married life!

Is everything in order in the house of Johnson? Almost 15 years ago, met Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (47) and Lauren Hashian (35). Only last August, the dream wedding of the two then followed. Only a little later, the two now have to face the challenge of quarantine. The actor reveals now, as it pertains to married life, the impact that he and his wife are currently constantly together.

In a Live Video on Instagram has answered the Hollywood star now questions of his Fans. What many are keenly interested in: How did the quarantine of his marriage? “We pretty quickly realized, how important it is for us, very considerate, caring and sensitive to deal with each other”admits the former Wrestler. The Couple have learned that, in this exceptional Situation, it is essential to be, his Partner being able to listen well and to communicate better with him.

The “Jumanji“Actor also explained that it happens currently, much faster that you can react snippy and quick to anger. “If that happens, grab your Partner on the shoulder, looks him straight him in the eyes and says with complete Conviction: ‘Baby, you’re not wrong. You’re just not used to have rights.’ Then you count the seconds until you burst into peals of laughter ausbrecht”kids Dwayne.

Getty Images Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the “Jumanji 2”-Premiere in Hollywood in December 2019

Getty Images Dwayne Johnson at the Premiere of “Jumanji 2” in London in December 2019

Aaron Davidson/ Getty Images Singer Lauren Hashian and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

