Netflix Dwayne Johnson swiped: as Chaos-Daddy new-to-Disney+ – cinema News

Fast cars, lots of dough and no shortage of beautiful fans: Football Star Joe has no Worries to the little Peyton in front of the door, and as his daughter turns out to be. “Daddy without a Plan” is starting today on Disney+ available.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures France

Joe Kingman (Dwayne Johnson) in “Daddy without a Plan” actually, everything what one can wish for: As a famous Football Athlete, he seems to have money, fame and beautiful women, almost magically attract. But then the little Peyton (Madison Pettis) comes into his life – as his daughter from a previous relationship.

The muscular party stallion is to the unsuspecting father – and, battles, in addition to his career suddenly with water in his living room, ballet lessons, and Peyton’s beat cravings for sweets around. But slowly, he discovers his dad qualities…

“Daddy without a Plan” is now available on Disney+ available and changes to the streaming service. Until yesterday, the Hit Comedy was on Netflix.

Despite mostly negative reviews Daddy without a Plan was “” at the box-office success: With a Budget of about 22 million dollars, he played in the world just under 148 million. Directed by Andy Fickman, the film with “Chaos at the fire station recently, a similar concept led.

Who is not yet logged in to Disney+, can via this Link for 7 days with free Disney+-trial get*.

FILM releases-criticism to “Daddy without a Plan”

*This Link is an Affiliate Link. With the completion of a subscription through this Link, your movie starts. To the price this has no effect.