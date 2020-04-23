Long Beauty à la Kardashian – eyelashes swear: why the Cannabis ingredient!

The Kardashians must have some Beauty secrets in stock – one of which we can tell you now: The sisters, especially Kourtney Kardashian, swear by the active ingredient CBD. The from the cannabis plant (not high-making!) Material from the Cannabis Plant is THE new Star in the Beauty world. And we have now found even a CBD-eyelash serum for ultra-long and thick dream eyelashes and full eyebrows makes!

In this article we are sharing special products with you: new Trends, Must-haves, indispensable helpers, and much more. This we as an Affiliate is a bind-on the left, which we will be involved by means of a Commission on the purchase of the individual products. As a result, no additional costs for you – happy Shopping arise!

Long dense eyebrows, eyelashes, – a dream, have to help out for the most of us. There must always be an eyelash extension or micro blading treatment. The natural Look is the simplest and most beautiful: With a Eyelash serum, the CBD, Vitamin F, and growth-promoting Oils includes you create now is an amazing result. And we can more than understand why Beauty professionals such as the Kardashian is not enough of the active ingredient can get!

The Lash and Brow Booster by Nordic Cosmetics of course, try to be 100% free of THC and pet, vegan and for all skin types – now you can get currently almost 50 % cheaper: Instead of 39,00 €, you pay only 19,99 € and save you the shipping costs.

CBD for the eyelashes? Yes, Baby!

The Nordic Cosmetics Eyelashes Serum supports your eyelashes going to look healthy and grow naturally. However, as the works CBD as the active ingredient? We have taken the Serum under the microscope and found: CBD-crystals and Vitamin F are super nutritious and nourishing for your fine hairs. Exactly this is Elasticity and stability created and your eyelashes and eyebrows can grow in the length – to cancel without early. Added to this are two proven Booster: Castor oil and Arganöl make the eyelash serum completely. These two Oils can Promote growth and make for supple, soft skin.

Here, you shop the Booster now, for only 19.99 €!



© Nordic Cosmetics

Unique formula from this, the Booster consists of:

This combination you will find nowhere else: Not only the Beauty novelty CBD is in the Serum, but also Vitamin F, castor oil and argan oil. All 10 mg CBD in the Form of synthetic CBD crystals in Lash and Brow Booster by Nordic Cosmetics included. Due to its mild formulation, the Serum for all skin types is suitable, you can test it with peace of mind.

You’re curious? Use our offer and test the Serum now for exclusive 19,99 € – here you come to the Deal.

That’s why you should rely on a natural eyebrow-Style:

Ever since Stars like Cara Delevingne (28) or Lily Collins (31) are bushy eyebrows is no longer taboo. The advantage: You can see your eyebrows in leave it alone to growbecause an accurate result, it is not absolutely. Rather the opposite is the case. The imperfect and natural Look wanted and absolutely stylish!

The Lash and Brow Booster provides you with naturally thick eyebrows – here you get it for 19,99 € instead of 39,00 €.

Flawless skin: here, Too, the CBD is a valuable tip

In her own Lifestyle magazine “Poosh.com” the Reality Star, what are the two Anti-Aging ingredients betrayed her insanity-results give: Hyaluronic acid and CBD. hr favorite serum with hyaluronic acid and CBD created by the entrepreneur together with the brand Hora Skin Care itself. “It is the oil-free, antioxidant -, vitamin-Packed of hyaluronic acid Serum in my dreams,” says the mother of three children, to “Poosh.com”. The hyaluronic acid donation you easily and effectively moisture, while the included CBD the skin calm downshe says.

Also, you can rely on the beauty secret of Kourtney Kardashian, here’s a great selection of CBD-Beauty!