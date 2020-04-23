Jennifer Aniston: Please Brad, help me!

Actually, the hope of the Fans had a crush on a sweet Comeback of Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 51, again. Nevertheless, the actress seems to contact your Ex again and again …

Jennifer Aniston seeks advice from Brad Pitt

It would have been nice: After Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the TELLAwards could randomly initiate the rumor mill met and Paparazzi seethed a close Moment between the two cities, whether between the two again. Since the Hollywood Hottie, however, is seen more and more frequently with actress Alia Shawkat, seems to be a love Comeback with Jen in a distant one.

More Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston:

The actress swears by brad’s Expertise

But what not is, can still be, because according to the latest information about Brad and Jen are still very close. As an Insider wants to reveal to the “Globe”magazine, should contact the 51-Year-old her Ex-husband on a regular basis. The reason for this is, however, less romantic, than of a financial nature, because the actress is only Financial Advice from the Oscar-winners get:

Jen is always open to new challenges, and there are few people in Hollywood, for that matter, smarter than Brad. Therefore, it is logical that she asks him for help.

Whether Or Not Jennifer Aniston financial Worries has? According to Insider information, you should have just finished a lucrative advertising contract that had earned her a year nearly ten million dollars. Ironically, her lossener to help her now is the time for new advertising partners in the country: “Brad is glad to advise you specifically with regard to the advertising market outside the USA. And they really admired, as he meets the best and most lucrative choices.”

Who knows, maybe the two will come closer in this way, but again …