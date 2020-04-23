It is nothing more, as it once was: The pack at the end of the series to the Bestseller “Defending Jacob” – culture: the Latest news and reports

A family out of a picture book: Laurie (Michelle Dockery), Jacob (when he opened his eyes, Martell, in the middle) and Andy (Chris Evans) in “Concealed” (as from 24. April Apple TV+). However, a terrible event of death, the Klein family poses in front of a hard test. (Apple)

The day started like any other in the life of a normal, happy family: After the arduous struggle of the springs and day-to-day small talk in the kitchen, the 14-year-old Jacob (when he opened his eyes, Martell) go to school and his parents Andy (Chris Evans) and Laurie (Michelle Dockery) in the work. A normal Morning, I would like to think. But something is different: Only a short time later a Boy killed in the nearby Park to life – and suddenly, the Barber’s family in the gritty crime-family Drama “Concealed”, from Friday, 24. April, on Apple TV, nothing more so, as it once was.

The focus of the Prosecutor Andy and his wife Laurie are. The two are first shocked that close to a murder – a boy who went to the same school as your son. But then something happens completely unexpected: Jacob is suspected to be the murderer. A few clues suggest, and his classmates behave very strange.

To Jacobs (when he opened his eyes, Martell) school Lockdown rules. The cruel reason: The body of a classmate was found in a nearby Park. (Apple)

Andy and Laurie are absolutely sure that Jacob did not commit the murder. However, in the course of the eight-part series more and more secrets are revealed and the doubts grow: Is Jacob really, you think he is? And he tells you the truth? Is told the disturbing story on two time levels: In the framework of action Andy from his state’s attorney is interviewed colleagues Neal Loguidice (“Orange Is the New Black”Star Pablo Schreiber) to the case, and in flashbacks, the whole story around the murder that occurred ten months ago, worked up, from the point of view of the father.

Father, mother, and the question of Trust

The student interviews Andy (Chris Evans) and Paula Duffy (Betty Gabriel) continues to bring not just The young people remain Silent. (Apple)

Director Morten Tyldum and series Creator and Showrunner Mark Bomback focus primarily on the emotional family aspect of the series. How do parents whose son is accused of murder, with an allegation? The parents believe their son or you to trust him in fact a cold-blooded murder? Yet, when an incident draws even onerous consequences: people and colleagues in turn, the family will be met with hostility, the doubts become stronger, and the question of Trust hovers like a dark storm cloud in the room. Why does Jacob so emotionless, almost left? The Chaos is perfect, as Andy also throws a dark secret from his past in the pot of problems, and in Laurie’s memory of a formative experience haunt.

Based on the eponymous best-selling novel (2012) by William Landay, whose original title is “Defending Jacob” is, is “Concealed” a refreshingly different crime series from the point of view of an affected family. Although the Forensic unit and of justice story in some Places, a little in the Background, and loses the case, there’s a little tension. The family drama and the few persons of the series to be given a lot of space, and a deeper look into her disturbing world of feeling is made possible. Inevitably, it begs the question: How would you react, like Andy, like Laurie, or is it completely different?

Andy (Chris Evans) and Laurie (Michelle Dockery) are shocked: her son is suspected of murder. It is for you: Jacob was not. (Apple)

The pack at the end of Apple-the Original of “Captain America”actor Chris Evans, “Godless”Star Michelle Dockery, and “It”-Star when he opened his eyes, Martell. On Friday, 24. April, will initially be the first three episodes of “Concealed” on Apple TV available. After that, the other episodes will be released each Friday.