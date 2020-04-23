Holidays in Corona: Thailand for your own living room – Trip

The hide-and-seek: How the AfD staff with a Copy-Paste Propaganda to young people to advertise

Tim Beuter obviously knows that posts on the Internet to be read not only by friends. For years, he is in the far-right scene. In the past few years, the big blond man with the angular face and the deep-seated blurred dark eyes again and again his tracks. In the past week, it happened again. Internet-Profiles of the pirates were given new names, previously callable pictures and contact information vanished into air. As the author Tim Beuter is now, suddenly, Bastian Weber.

A short time before bento and netzpolitik.org reported that he is one of the most industrious authors of “Fritz the feed”. The Portal is trying to sell radical right-wing themes in the style of Buzzfeed. Article about funny spelling mistakes in classified ads alternate with Quizzes about “like-minded journalists” and lists about criminal migrants.

Several “Fritz feed”-creators working for the AfD

Now new documents prove that the entanglements between the AfD, right-wing radicals and the “Fritz feed” are much more far reaching than initially assumed. Both the productive author Tim Beuter, as well as the editor-in-chief Christian peelers work in Westphalia for the party or the parliamentary group in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The AfD is trying to disguise these Compounds with partially grotesque maneuvers in front of the Public. This shows what consequences she fears, apparently, if it becomes known that your employees set up a media offer.

Christian peeler has published not only as a “cschaeler” press texts for the AfD group – he even has a room number and a by-election in the Parliament. Shortly after, he was confronted with his double role as media makers and AfD staff, changed his author abbreviation on the group page. The 27-Year-old is now just “cs”. What is his exact job in the Parliament, he does not want to answer on demand. A member of the AfD, he claims to be.