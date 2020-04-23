Giants duel for Charity Event: Tiger Woods plays Golf against Tom Brady – sports-Mix

What a duel of the heavyweights! For a TV Charity Event two Golf kick-Superstars against two NFL legends. The two giants-Teams: Tiger Woods (44) and Peyton Manning (44) against Phil Mickelson (49) and Tom Brady (42). The US magazine “Bleacher Report”.

Exactly when and where the “The Match: Champions for Charity” will be staged, is not yet known. Rumored to be played on a course in Florida. Both Mickelson as well as Woods confirmed the report through Retweets and comments.

The Footballer, incidentally, are both more than passable Golfer: Tom Brady, according to the Golf.com an 8-Handicap, Peyton Manning is even listed with a USGA Handicap of -4.

It is not the first Event of this nature: Woods and Mickelson dueled in the autumn of 2018 to 9 million dollars in a new television designed Format in which they were wired. This Time the prize is the winner money, but all the revenue will flow into the fight against the consequences of the Corona-crisis.