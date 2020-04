The ground lent his voice to, among other things, but Smith (51), Wesley Snipes (57), Samuel L. Jackson (71), Laurence Fishburne (58), Idris Elba (47) and James Belushi (65) Wants. In addition, the actor was seen in the past nearly 30 years, in numerous TV productions, including “A case for two”, “die Rosenheim-Cops” and “Behind Bars – The Women’s Prison”.