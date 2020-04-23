“Friends”Stars Jennifer Aniston invite to the Set

The star cast of the cult series “Friends” Jennifer Aniston invites Fans to a fundraising Challenge to collect during the Corona-crisis funds for food for needy people.

The actor promises the winner of the action – along with five companions – a day on the Set in the Californian city of Burbank, where a special broadcast with Aniston, and her colleagues, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to be rotated.

They would be so happy, in this action for a good purpose to participate, wrote Aniston on Instagram. “We hope that this brings a bit of fun, and is something to look forward to”.

The “Special”, in which the “Friends”actor after 15 years again to meet, it had been announced in February. The new edition will be when streaming service HBO Max to. Originally may was planned as a broadcast date, but due to Corona-rotation stops, the rotation had to be postponed. The 90s Hit “Friends,” follows the lives of a group of young friends in New York.

Since mid-April, dozens of Stars of the “AllinChallenge”action attached to it, to collect during the Corona-crisis to more than $ 100 million for various aid programs. Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio to buy a Set-visit in your new movie, Ellen DeGeneres offers an invitation in your Studio, Matthew McConaughey play a joint visit with a football.