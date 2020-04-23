Coachella-Content, in spite of the Corona-cancellation: What’s going on with the Influencers?

Actually, it would have risen this weekend, the second Coachella festival weekend – well, were it not for the corona virus pandemic the Influencers in-between moment. Now, the cult festival takes place in the US desert in October. Some YouTuber’s to keep the still not of the full charge Coachella-fire Content. The Reason For This? We will explain to you.

Oh, Yes, we are all still pretty damn sad and grieve our Festival-Summer – but it all helps nothing. Also the famous-infamous Coachella Festival had to drop the Corona pandemic victim: Actually, the Headliner around Lana Del Rey should Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Charli XCX from the 10. to 12. and 17. to 19. April play. Now it has been postponed to October – if the pandemic is contained.

Actually, could be so in the past two week our Insta-Feeds and Timelines with Posts of our favorite stars and Influencers of this Festival beenit could have been any amount of Fashion and styling guides given that we would have tried also guarantees, even if we weren’t at the Festival. Accordingly, pretty much all have said YouTuber, Videos for exactly this time pre-produced. And regardless of whether Coachella is taking place or not: you have released these Videos.

Coachella-Content, in spite of the Corona-refusal: But why?



Commonly many consider to be a YouTuber, is not really a serious professional and a lot of work can’t put in it anyway. But anyone who has ever cut a Video yourself, you will know how tedious it is, a ten-minute-long Clip to cut so that it looks appealing and not like an Amateur work looks like. Who is a YouTuber so has planned a elaborate Video for Coachella to produce this loose three working days – at least.

With the Videos of many Youtubers earn your Moneythrough marketing and clicks. This means that in the run-up to that of the Creator, so the Youtubers that call themselves, need to planhow many Videos you bring and when. That Coachella was – stupid! On the Quick what is New and cool produce? Difficult to achieve. So, the makers creative.

To do So, as if you go to Coachella …



Some of the Influencer’s call it even “Homechella“No matter whether Outfit-Check, Make-up or hair Tutorial, everything goes as always, if Coachella is in front of the door, only to home. This does not mean, however, that it is less entertaining. The 19-year-old Hailey Sani from Los Angeles on YouTube 1.3 Million Subscribers and’d love to have gone to the Festival.

Now, however, she makes the fun to do so, as if you really went in – and pulls the whole program by. “BuzzFeed News“compared to the Influencerin that the cancellation has brought their complete planning mess said: “I was definitely stunned about the fact that it was cancelled, because we plan Influencer of our work ums Coachella months in advance.” You understand of course that the cancellation was necessary.

Or you just make your own Coachella …



YouTuberin Sarah Betts with 1.6 million Fans of your channel even went a step further and created your own virtual Wannabe-Coachella. For each day that the Australian would have been at the Festival, gave it a Outfit Check out of the suitcase. It was Music, you would have heard at the Festival and Facetime-Parties with their friends, who were actually a part of it.

But also small and lesser-known YouTuber found by “Hoemchella” creative ways to be part of the festival, at which it would otherwise never before place would have been. In the meantime, there are a variety of Videos with titles in the direction of “What I would have worn at Coachella 2020“. And yet, somehow, the cool aspect is the fact that Coachella has been moved: There are a lot more, which is now at home in the Coachella-Vibe came.

