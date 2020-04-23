Bad News for “Twilight”-Star Robert Pattinson

The Coronavirus pandemic has also hit Hollywood hard and so many of the productions had to be interrupted, as well as movies and TV shows are moved. The Robert Pattinson for “The Batman” in front of the camera was so far only one piece. The rotation is now suspended indefinitely. So far, nothing has, therefore, however, on the publication on 25. June 2021 changed – at least until now. The film Studio Warner has now announced a series of new dates for scheduled movies. And so The Batman is back””, with the “Twilight”Star in the main role, and only on the 01. October 2021 on the big screen and thus a few months later than I thought. Similarly, “The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller, as well as “Shazam 2” were shifted by a few months. While the former is now a month earlier, on 03. June in 2022 to start the second part with the “Shazam” not until seven months later, on 04. November 2022 in the cinemas. In two other hotly anticipated theatrical releases there are so far no new Updates and so we could on 16. July 2020 “Tenet”, the new Film by Christopher Nolan, with Robert Pattinson, in the movie theaters, as well as “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot on 13. August 2020. Whether that remains in the end but really that is strongly related to the regulations about the Coronavirus.