As the Stars support the fight against the Coronavirus

With a “Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences”, Jogging suits, or poker nights. What are the actions to call the Stars to collect in the corona crisis donations.

A walk-on role in the new Film from Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro? A private Serenade from Justin Bieber in your own living room? An American Football game together with Matthew McConaughey watch? In the case of the recently launched “All in Challenge” make Stars “Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences” and are calling on their Fans to donate. This can on the Homepage digital Wireless buy and with a big Portion of luck the experience to win.

The proceeds will go to help organizations working to ensure that people in corona have to suffer crisis, no Hunger. Through various social media, the Stars nominate other colleagues and invite them to participate in the campaign.

Ellen DeGeneres was giving away by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro – the a walk-on role in her new Film, lunch with the main cast members, and premiere visit to including – nominated. It attracts their Fans, “Co-to be able to Host”in your Show.

NFL Superstar Tom Brady auctioned off an experience package for his first home game at his new Club. He promised a trip to his home debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his Jersey and shoes from the match and a dinner, or a Workout in the evening.

With Justin Timberlake Golf could be played, with Matthew McConaughey is a Football game attended.

Justin Bieber promises to visit the winner and his Song “One Less Lonely Girl” to the chief musician.

Jogging suit and Poker

Creative also actress Jane Fonda is shown, when it comes to engage in the corona of a crisis. You want suits revenue from the sale of a Jogging collection of charitable donations. The money is to benefit the environment Initiative, “Fire Drill Fridays”, as well as the organization’s “One Fair Wage”, working for a minimum wage. So they wanted to help employees who are affected by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, so Fonda on Instagram.

The aerobics legend had one of the tracksuits have recently shown in the case of Instagram – and got, in his own words so much popularity that it came to the Charity event. On the suits is the Name of the 82-Year olds in reading to.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck, it’s different: He’s playing for the good purpose. On Instagram, the Oscar announced-winners (47, “Good to Argo Hunting”,””), he poker tournament organized with other celebrities, on Saturday, an Online. All donations and proceeds will accrue to the organization “Feeding America”, the needy in the USA with food supplies.

“Watching us, and with power,” invited Affleck to his Fans in the social media. The actor and Director linked colleagues and artists, such as Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman as a prominent player. According to the “Deadline.com” to viewers for the live stream with the players chat.

Many other world-renowned artists involved in the fight against the Corona of a pandemic. 18. April give the world stars such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lang Lang and Alanis Morissette, a TV concert, in which they promote solidarity and money for a Fund from the world health organization WHO collect. The event stands under the Motto “One World together at home”.

Pop Superstar Rihanna, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey want to donate $ 4.2 million for victims of domestic violence. US-star presenter Oprah Winfrey has announced ten million dollars for Corona to provide the aid measures available. Singer Dolly Parton wants to donate according to their own words, a Million dollars for the Corona research.

